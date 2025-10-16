From Anna Loughridge, Utah Office of Tourism

Utah remains committed to supporting visitors in planning and preparing for their best trip to Utah, preserving our parks, and ensuring that our communities and businesses relying on national park visitation are supported. The State will continue funding operations within our national parks.

With the seasonal closure of the Cedar Breaks National Monument visitor center, the State will be reallocating that funding to support the Zion National Park Backcountry Permitting staff. All permitting systems are operational on recreation.gov for applying for permits, and walk-up permits are being issued at the Backcountry desk, both depending on their availability or existing lottery permit application windows. All existing permits will be honored.

The following visitor centers and services will remain funded:

Zion National Park

Zion Backcountry Permit Desk

Bryce Canyon National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Arches National Park

Canyonlands – Island in the Sky

Canyonlands – Needles District

The visitutah.com/shutdown page will continue to be updated with the most current information.