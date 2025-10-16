“It’s been a tough week for the team, no doubt, but we’re not dwelling on it. We know the kind of golf we’re capable of, and with the right mindset, we’re ready to turn things around heading into NAU’s event at Boulder Creek. The best rounds are still ahead of us.”

The Thunderbirds

Senior Siriporn (Orchid) Luangnam led the Thunderbirds with consistent play across all three rounds, finishing tied for 83rd at +14. Luangnam showed poise throughout the event, recording back-to-back rounds of 76 to close out the tournament.

Ellie Olsen followed with a +20 to place 96th, while Kirsten Hall finished just one shot behind her at +21, highlighted by a solid opening round of 77.

Reece Bandemer carded a +26 and Kiana Roddy posted a +27 to round out Southern Utah’s lineup.

Despite facing a challenging field and tough course conditions at New Mexico State University Golf Course, the Thunderbirds continued to battle and gain valuable experience against strong regional competition.

Southern Utah will look to build on the lessons from this week as the team continues to grow and prepare for its next event of the fall season.

Up Next

The Thunderbirds will be back in action on October 27-28 at the Clash at Boulder Creek Golf Club, hosted by Northern Arizona at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

