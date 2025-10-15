Action Meeting

Fremont Solar Agreement – The council addressed the Fremont Solar Power Purchase Agreement, Resolution 2025-08, a project involving a 29-megawatt solar facility with a 4-hour battery storage system. Parowan’s share would be 500 kilowatts, with an option to increase to 1000 kilowatts. The 25-year agreement is set to begin by December 31, 2027. The agreement was unanimously approved.

Subdivision Open Space Ordinance – The council discussed the possible adoption of a subdivision open space ordinance, specifically Ordinance 2025-14. Two versions of the ordinance were presented: one with a flat percentage for open space dedication across different zones and another with a tiered structure. City Manager Dan Jessen explained that the main difference between the two ordinances was whether to have a graduated scale, with R1, R1A, and A1 at 1.5%, R2 at 3%, and R3 at 5%, or a flat 3% across all zones.

Councilmember Burton expressed support for the tiered approach but suggested keeping the A1, R1, and R1A zones at 3%. Councilmember Harris disagreed, arguing that 1.5% was sufficient for A1, R1, and R1A, and that taking more property from developers was unnecessary. Councilmember Dean expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers for maintaining open space and favored the tiered approach with 5% for high-density R3 zones. Councilmember Downey agreed with Councilmembers Dean and Burton, supporting the tiered approach and expressing concern about the city’s responsibility to maintain additional open space. Councilmember Topham favored the tiered approach, citing the larger lot sizes in A1, R1, and R1A zones don’t need much public open space. There is a greater need for need for public open space in higher-density R2 and R3 zones.

Ultimately, Councilmember Harris moved to approve the tiered percentage rate on the open space ordinance, which was seconded by Councilmember Downey. The roll call vote resulted in four ayes and one nay, and the motion carried.

Short-Term Rental Ordinance – The council considered the adoption of the short-term rental ordinance, Ordinance 2025-16. An effective date of April 2026 was selected to allow time for administrative setup, permitting, application processing, and communication with current short-term rental owners. Council members discussed the feasibility of this timeline, considering factors such as fire inspections and business license renewals. Council members discussed the requirements for short-term rentals to obtain licenses and the potential for staggering inspections to avoid overwhelming the fire chief. Councilmember Burton moved to approve the short-term rental ordinance as Ordinance Number 2025-16, which was seconded by Councilmember Downey. The motion carried with a roll call vote.

Procurement and Disposal Code Ordinance – The Procurement and Disposal Code Ordinance, Ordinance 2025-17 was presented in its final draft form. This single ordinance will repeal two chapters in the existing code and replace them with updated procurement policies in the administrative code. Changes are primarily administrative and do not alter the substance of the policies. Councilmember Burton moved to adopt the ordinance as presented, and Councilmember Downey seconded the motion. The motion carried with a roll call vote.

CWS Cooperative Agreement – The council approved the CWS (Cooperative Wildfire Agreement) agreement, a five-year fire insurance agreement with the Utah Division of Forest, Fire and State Lands (FFSL). This agreement protects the city from potential bankruptcy due to large wildfires.

Kay Geez Stock LC Development Agreement Amendment – The council approved the KG Stock LC Development Agreement Amendment, which proposes infrastructure improvements that would support Goodfellow’s operations and unlock development potential in the industrial area.

Work Meeting

Reviewing Ordinances – Mayor Halterman suggested a best practice revisiting some of the recently approved ordinances in six months or a year to assess their effectiveness and consider modifications. No action resulted from this suggestion.

Fee Schedule Update – The council discussed the Fee Schedule updates, including short-term rental and building permit fees. Parowan City Inspector Keith Davenport presented detailed information on building permit fees, explaining the formula used to calculate them and the factors that influence the cost (Iron County will no longer prepare building permits or perform inspections for Parowan City). He noted that the proposed fees would not be an increase for most people

Water Rates – City Manager Dan Jessen reported on the Water Board’s recommendation to maintain a rate structure similar to the current one, with a base rate including a certain number of gallons and tiered rates for additional usage. He noted that the revenue from the top tier would be used for water right acquisition.

Member Reports – Councilmembers presented the status of several recent and future projects. Councilmember Topham discussed attendance at various ribbon cuttings in the city, including the Parowan Fieldhouse and Ace Hardware. She also encouraged attendance at the upcoming play at the Parowan Community Theater and Firehose Family Festival. Councilman Burton discussed Planning & Zoning’s work on the fencing ordinance, activities of the historic preservation committee, the water recharge project, and his attendance at the Water Board meeting. City Manager Dan Jessen reported on the water board meeting and potential rate changes, activities of the Main Street Bridge project, and the city’s sandbag preparations for imminent floods. He also stated that work will soon begin on roof repair of the Old Rock Church. The Mayor discussed the potential combining of Parowan’s Old Rock Church Days and Pioneer Day in Parowan. She is also concerned about Parowan’s lack of an assisted living home to serve Parowan citizens in need.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030