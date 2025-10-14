By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

October in Southern Utah is usually mild and comfortable, with cool morning temperatures, bright sunshine, and changing leaves. The leaves change color in October, making it a great time to enjoy the mountains, go hiking, or just take a scenic drive.

October is also a perfect time to visit the national parks we live so close to, avoiding crowds and extreme temperatures. Especially at Zion National Park, you can catch the changing leaves at their peak. Fall is truly the best time to visit Zion National Park.

Brian Head Resort in the fall shows off a stunning display of colors that looks exactly like a golden painting, with views from Brian Head Peak to Cedar Breaks National Monument. Don’t miss seeing the aspen trees in vibrant hues mingling beautifully with the rare, ghostly bristlecone pines. As summer slows and bids farewell, the crisp air of autumn is abundant in Brian Head. Nature begins its breathtaking transformation. One of the most captivating sights during the season is the vibrant changing of the leaves. Autumn at Brian Head Resort brings a kaleidoscope of colors as the leaves shift from shades of green to an array of fiery reds, oranges, and yellows. The timing of this natural spectacle varies but generally peaks in mid to late October.

In October, Cedar Breaks National Monument’s fall foliage is breathtaking. Come enjoy the park’s alpine scenery and hike the trails. The fall season at Cedar Breaks is usually short, the only tree in the park that changes color is the quaking aspen, which can be seen up close on the Alpine Loop Trail. Birds are less common in the fall because many have migrated to warmer climates. But elk, deer, antelope, and pika are all commonly seen as they enjoy the colder weather. Sometimes elk can even be heard while in the area near the park.

During the fall, there isn’t much change to the other plants in the park. Flowers disappear, but many of the trees stay green throughout the year. Pine trees thrive in cold weather; their needles absorb heat, which helps photosynthesis. While it may not be as warm in the park as during the summer, there is still plenty to see and do. Overlooks and trails remain accessible.

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald