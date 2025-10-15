What: Cedar City Council and Mayoral Debates will be conducted by the Michael O. Leavitt Center for
Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
When: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
5:30 – 6:00 pm Informal Candidate Meet and Greet
6:00 – 8:00 pm Debates
Where: The Great Hall inside the Hunter Alumni Center at SUU. Debates will also be streamed live on the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service Facebook page, @leavittcenter.
Who: Cedar City Council Candidates (two 4-year seats open):
● Waldo Galan
● Kathy A. Long
● R. Scott Phillips (incumbent)
● Ronald Riddle (incumbent)
Cedar City Mayor Candidates:
● Steve Nelson
● Phil E. Schmidt
About: The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service is a non-partisan interdisciplinary hub for leadership opportunities, experiential learning, citizenship education, humanitarian service and public policy research.
Contact:
Mary Weaver Bennett, Director
Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University
[email protected]
435-586-7868