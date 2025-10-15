What: Cedar City Council and Mayoral Debates will be conducted by the Michael O. Leavitt Center for

Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

When: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

5:30 – 6:00 pm Informal Candidate Meet and Greet

6:00 – 8:00 pm Debates

Where: The Great Hall inside the Hunter Alumni Center at SUU. Debates will also be streamed live on the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service Facebook page, @leavittcenter.

Who: Cedar City Council Candidates (two 4-year seats open):

● Waldo Galan

● Kathy A. Long

● R. Scott Phillips (incumbent)

● Ronald Riddle (incumbent)

Cedar City Mayor Candidates:

● Steve Nelson

● Phil E. Schmidt

About: The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service is a non-partisan interdisciplinary hub for leadership opportunities, experiential learning, citizenship education, humanitarian service and public policy research.

Contact:

Mary Weaver Bennett, Director

Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University

[email protected]

435-586-7868