October 11, 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Concluding a two-match Texas road trip, the Southern Utah volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon.

The Texans would jump ahead early in set one, leading 4-1. SUU battled back, taking six of the next nine points to knot the score at 7-7. A 7-1 spurt followed from TSU, as the home team regained control 14-8. A 5-1 run moments later would push the Texans’ advantage to nine, 20-11. The T-birds would record the next four points to cut the deficit to five (20-15), but Tarleton State would close out the set to win 25-17 and take a 1-0 match lead.

Set two was all Texans, beginning with an 8-1 run to begin the set. A few moments later, a 3-0 spurt made it a ten-point advantage, 15-5. Southern Utah would cut the deficit down to seven (18-11), but four Tarleton points in a row made it 22-11 and put the set out of reach. Ultimately, the home team would take the set 25-14 and jump ahead 2-0 in the match.

The third set was even early, as the teams split the first 22 points (11-11). TSU would take seven of the next 11 points to get in front 18-15, but the T-birds would cut it down to two with the next point. The Texans responded with a 7-2 run to cap the set, winning 25-18 and taking the match in straight sets, 3-0.

With the loss, SUU falls to 2-14 (1-4 WAC) and has dropped three straight matches overall.

Up next

Southern Utah (2-14, 1-4 WAC) returns to Cedar City to host in-state foe Utah Valley on Saturday, Oct. 18.

First serve is slated for 12:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/10/11/t-bird-volleyball-suffers-straight-set-defeat-at-tarleton-state/