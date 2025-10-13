By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail after admitting to unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Justin Blake Driffill, 27, pleaded guilty in July to unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony. During Thursday’s hearing, Fifth District Judge Matthew Bell imposed a one-year jail sentence — a tougher punishment than the 120 days recommended by Adult Probation and Parole — and ordered Driffill to begin serving the term immediately.

Bell said Driffill’s actions were intentional and damaging, describing the offense as “a crime of invitation and anticipation, not a momentary lapse of judgment.” He also criticized Driffill for blaming alcohol and showing little remorse, noting, “It does seem that your remorse is driven primarily by being found out.”

Deputy County Attorney Shane Klenk argued for the full year, saying evidence and statements revealed a pattern of conduct rather than a single lapse in judgment.

Driffill’s defense attorney, Treyson Park, asked the court to follow the lower recommendation, citing Driffill’s cooperation, lack of prior criminal history, and letters of support. When given a chance to speak, Driffill declined, saying only, “My attorney’s covered it all.”

Before sentencing, Kimberlee Dutton addressed the court, describing the pain her family continues to endure.

“You took advantage of a young girl who trusted you,” Dutton said. “Because of what you did, my daughter’s life spiraled, and we’ve all been living with the pain ever since. You may never understand how much damage you caused, but we live it every day.”

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson followed by reading a written statement from the victim’s father, Wayne Dutton, who was unable to attend. In it, Dutton said the family had trusted Driffill, who had known their daughter since she was a child.

“He used that trust to get close to her and cross lines no grown man should ever cross with a teenager,” he said, speaking on behalf of the father.

Driffill was placed on 48 months of supervised probation following his jail term and ordered to pay $265.38 in restitution and a $53 court security fee. He must also complete counseling, abstain from alcohol, and comply with sex-offender probation conditions.

Driffill was charged in October 2024 after 17-year-old Kaylee Dutton disclosed the sexual relationship. Charging documents say Driffill had hired her to work for him and that the two had known each other since she was a child.

In a separate incident, Kaylee was shot and killed in January near the Three Peaks area after two men allegedly chased her from a Cedar City townhome complex. Prosecutors have said there is no evidence linking Driffill to the shooting.