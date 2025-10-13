, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – The Southern Utah Flippin’ Birds are set to soar, following Thursday’s release of their 2026 gymnastics season schedule.

SUU’s schedule includes 13 total meets, highlighted by six home contests, including the MPSF Championship meet on Saturday, March 21.

This will be the third and final season for Southern Utah as members of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, as the team is readying to make the jump to the Pac-12 Conference for the 2027 campaign.

The Flippin’ Birds begin preparations for the season with the annual Red and White Preview on Friday, Nov. 14.

Regular season action commences on Friday, Jan. 9, as Southern Utah hosts future Pac-12 Conference foe Boise State inside the America First Events Center.

SUU then hits the road, first taking part in the annual Best of Utah meet against Utah, Utah State, and BYU on Monday, Jan. 12, at the Maverik Center in West Valley.

The Flippin’ Birds then journey to the Golden State, taking part in a quad meet at San Jose State, which features the host Spartans, Air Force, and Texas Woman’s University.

SUU then returns home on Friday, Feb. 6, to host BYU before a trip to Logan to face Utah State, Sacramento State, and Alaska Anchorage in a quad meet on Monday, Feb. 9.

Two more road trips follow the quad meet, first with a visit to Oregon to battle another future conference opponent, Oregon State, on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Southern Utah will then travel to Salt Lake City to face national power Utah on Friday, Feb. 20, before returning home for three meets.

In Cedar City, the Flippin’ Birds will host UC Davis on Friday, Feb. 27, followed by contests against Utah State (Monday, March 2) and Big Ten Conference member Washington (Friday, March 6).

The T-birds close the regular season with a trip to the Gem State to face Boise State on Friday, March 13.

Following the regular season, Southern Utah will host the MPSF Championships for the first and final time on Saturday, March 21.

The postseason begins around the nation for the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals on April 1. Southern Utah has qualified for regionals 20 times in its history, including each of the last 12 seasons.

SUU will also be aiming for a conference championship four-peat, as they have claimed the last two MPSF titles and won the final championship of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference in 2023.

