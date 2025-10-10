ABILENE, Texas – Traveling to the Lone Star State for the first of two matches, Southern Utah volleyball came up short in a five-set match at Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

The first set began with SUU taking an early 13-3 lead, aided by a pair of 4-0 runs. ACU would record the following four points to make it 13-7, but three straight points for the T-birds pushed their lead to 16-7. The Thunderbirds would further extend their lead to 11 (20-9), but a 9-2 spurt by the Wildcats made the score 22-18. SUU would hold off the late charge, however, tallying three of the last four points to win the set 25-19 and take a 1-0 match lead.

Set two was tight early, as the two teams split the first 14 points (7-7). A 10-4 swing by Abilene Christian would make it 17-11, but a 9-1 answer from the T-birds gave them a 20-18 lead. The Wildcats would get within one multiple times down the stretch, but a 3-0 run to finish the set by SUU gave them a 25-21 set win and 2-0 match advantage.

The third set was back-and-forth throughout, as the Thunderbirds would have a slight edge through 34 points, 18-16. A 6-0 run by ACU made it 22-18, and after an SUU point, the home team would notch the final three points to win the set 25-19 and make it a 2-1 match.

Set four was another close one at the start, as the Wildcats led by just two after a three-point SUU run (12-10). ACU answered with an 8-1 spurt, pushing its advantage up to nine, 20-11. The T-birds were unable to get closer than seven the rest of the set, as Abilene Christian secured a 25-16 set win to even the match at 2-2.

After falling behind two sets to none, the Wildcats rode the momentum of consecutive set wins into the fifth set. ACU would score the first 10 points, ultimately winning the set 15-6 and the match 3-2 in comeback fashion.

Addyson McArthur led SUU in kills in the loss, totaling 12. Asya Akbulut added 17 assists for the T-birds.

With the loss, the Thunderbirds fall to 2-13 on the season and 1-3 in WAC action.

Up next

Southern Utah (2-13, 1-3 WAC) wraps up a two-match Texas road trip when it faces Tarleton State on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The match will begin at 12 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

