CEDAR CITY – Facing Cal Baptist at home, the SUU soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision on Thursday afternoon.

The Lancers would not take long to find a goal, needing just nine minutes to take the 1-0 lead thanks to Kaylee Hauck.

Southern Utah would register its first shot on target in the 29th minute, but Dakota Hansen’s shot was saved by the CBU keeper.

The defense for both sides continued to shine, as each team tallied just a pair of shots in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half was once again a defensive battle, as neither side was able to find the back of the net. CBU would record seven shots in the second period to the T-birds’ three, and the game would remain 1-0 until the final whistle.

With the loss, SUU falls to 2-8-2 on the season, including 1-3-0 in WAC play.

“We lost to a very talented and well-coached team,” Thunderbirds head coach Kai Edwards said.

“Our collective team effort and performance were very good to see. We keep doing that, and there is something for us on the other side of hard. Like bison in a storm, we will run at the storm together.”

Up next

Southern Utah (2-8-2, 1-3-0 WAC) hosts league-leading Utah Valley in an in-state matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The match will kick off at 1 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

