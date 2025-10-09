By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Robinson Pumpkin Patch is open for all your fall pumpkin fun. Experience the vibrant atmosphere of a full, fun day at Robinson Family Farm. They are passionate about the kind of experience to their guests. They have FREE Hay Rides & Petting Zoo, A Corn Pit, A Maze to climb through and slide down, Pumpkin Launching, Horse Rides all add to the adventure. Fall is in the air, and that means it’s time to start your fall adventure right here in Southern Utah. Robinson’s started their pumpkin business 12 years ago and it just keeps getting better and better. They originally started the farm to give their own children jobs so they could earn their own money to buy things they needed and wanted. It taught them responsibility and how to enter the working world at an early age. They taught their children ‘Pumpkin Patches’ are a tradition they will never outgrow. It’s a Robinson Family cherished tradition and it has offered their children hands-on experiences that will last a lifetime and will be passed on to many generations.

The Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch is fun for the whole family. They are located at ‘You Pick Pumpkins & More’, through a precise street address-1680 West Industrial Road, Cedar City, Utah, Monday-Friday 3 PM-Dark, Saturday 9AM-Dark, through October 25, 2025. Come Experience the Best Pumpkin Patch in Cedar City, Utah.

Come Make Some Memories-find the perfect pumpkin and enjoy all the fun activities. For more information call 435-691-5014 or visit them on facebook.com/Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch. Thank you for supporting our pumpkin patch!

“I don’t see how a pumpkin patch could be more sincere than this one!”-Charlie Brown