by Sharon Christensen, For Iron County Today

Maintaining the giant “C” on the mountainside above Cedar City has been a tradition for almost a hundred years. It all began in 1926, when students at what is now Southern Utah University hiked up the hillside to repaint the letter as a way to welcome classmates back for the fall semester.

Over time, that responsibility shifted to Cedar High School seniors, who now take on the project each year. The event, known simply as “white-washing the C,” has become an anticipated milestone of senior year—a chance for students to leave their mark on a tradition that has connected generations.

Last week, this year’s seniors carried on the legacy. After the short 15-minute drive up the mountain, students gathered around the massive letter—measuring roughly 80 by 120 feet—and prepared for the task. Working together, they hauled buckets of fresh paint and tossed them across the rocks, coating the hillside with bright white. Before long, the “C” was gleaming once again, freshly restored after a year of wear and tear.

Of course, the work was only part of the experience. For many, the memory was less about the paint and more about the people. By the end of the day, most were covered in splatters from head to toe, laughing and joking with each other.

“It was so much fun to goof off with everyone there,” said Elyse Kartchner, a Cedar High senior. “It definitely helped bring us together.” Another student, Abby Wright, agreed. “I had a great time! I’ll never forget white-washing the C. I was so excited that it was my turn to be a part of this Cedar High School tradition.”

Though messy and tiring, the activity continues to hold meaning for the students who take part. Beyond refreshing a symbol that represents both the city and the school, the event builds unity, pride, and a sense of belonging. For Cedar High seniors, it is more than just a project—it’s a memory students will carry long after graduation.