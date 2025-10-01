By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

The Iron County Chiefs Association and the Fireman’s Association are hosting a fundraiser to support Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips, who was seriously injured in a recent training accident and is currently hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 6, from 5:30–8 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Diamond Z Arena. A whole-hog barbecue dinner with sides will be served for $20 a plate.

Raffles will feature two guns — including a Ruger Mark IV .22 pistol with a red dot scope — and a one-hour fall leaf viewing flight for two donated by SUU Aviation.

Thanks to an anonymous donation covering the food costs, all proceeds from the dinner and raffles will go directly to Phillips and his family.

Those who cannot attend but would still like to help can donate by scanning the QR code below.