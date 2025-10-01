SALT LAKE CITY — OCT. 1, 2025 — Despite the federal government shutdown, Utah’s Mighty 5® national parks — Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion — remain open and accessible.

“Our priority has been and continues to be preserving our parks, maintaining the visitor experience, and ensuring Utah communities and businesses that rely on national park visitation are supported,” said Natalie Randall, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism and Film. “We are engaged in proactive conversations with public and private partners at all levels, offering strategic support to ensure the parks remain open with necessary resources.”

Below are key updates to note:

National Parks will remain open and accessible during the shutdown.

Visitors should expect reduced services and reduced staffing.

The most up-to-date information can be found at VisitUtah.com/shutdown

National parks are not only a treasure, but they also generate real, measurable value with visitor spending contributing $3.1 billion to the Utah economy in 2024.

Utah’s State Parks are unaffected by a federal shutdown. They are fully staffed and ready to welcome visitors.

