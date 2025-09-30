Action Agenda

Winter Wonderland Request – The council approved a request from the Parowan & Brian Head Area Chamber of Commerce to set up the annual “Winter Wonderland”. Carylie English, representing the Chamber, confirmed the event’s significance and requested the use of the usual space and electricity. The council noted that the city typically covers electricity costs.

Staheli/Walker Building Permit (Shared Driveway) – A significant discussion revolved around the Staheli Walker Building Permit concerning a shared driveway. While not in attendance, the Fire Chief reviewed the application and the property and expressed in his report that there were concerns about the driveway’s width and surface, noting it was a “two-trail gravel road”. He recommended it be “fully graveled” to ensure access for heavy fire trucks in all weather conditions. Additionally, the Fire Chief suggested removing pine trees within the easement area to facilitate fire apparatus turnaround. The council discussed liability if a fire occurred and access was impeded. Despite concerns about tree removal and gravel application to the driveway, the motion to approve the building permit for the shared driveway was carried. The City Manager also suggested preparation of a hold harmless agreement with the Staheli property owners. He also recommends taking the issue of shared driveway standards to the Planning Commission for future consideration.

Enbridge Gas Easement Sale – The council approved the sale of a permanent easement to Enbridge Gas for new switching equipment. Enbridge initially sought land in the canyon but shifted to an existing property on 300 East and 100 North, requiring a 15-foot extension into city property (900 square feet). The City Manager clarified that this was an easement, not a land sale, which simplifies the process. The proposed cost for the easement was $5.25 per square foot, which was deemed comparable to previous land sales.

Enoch City Building Inspector Agreement – At the 9/11 meeting, the council considered a cooperative agreement with Enoch City for building inspections, aiming to address staffing limitations and ensure timely inspections. The agreement proposed a phased approach, with Enoch City providing commercial inspections initially and potentially serving as the Certified Building Official (CBO) in the future. The agreement would allow Parowan to leverage Enoch City’s expertise and resources, while also providing reciprocal support. The council approved this agreement.

Parowan Air Park LLC Memorandum Of Understanding – The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Parowan Air Park LLC, extensively discussed in a prior meeting, was approved. The MOU was developed to memorialize the agreement on potential throughputs to access, future development, hangars, etc.

Work Agenda Discussions

Fremont Solar Power Purchase Agreement – Jeremy Franklin, Power Director, presented details on the Fremont Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). This UAMPS project involves a 29-megawatt solar facility with a 4-hour battery storage system. Parowan’s share would be 500 kilowatts, with an option to increase to 1000 kilowatts. The 25-year agreement, set to begin by December 31, 2027, offers a competitive price of $6.00 to $7.00 per megawatt-hour. The battery storage provides flexibility for charging and discharging, making the price comparable to natural gas projects. The council expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its benefits for diversification and filling future load voids. This purchase will be considered for approval at the next council meeting.

Parowan EWS Cooperative Agreement (Fire Agreement) – The City Manager presented the Parowan EWS Cooperative Agreement, a five-year fire insurance agreement with the Utah Division of Forest, Fire and State Lands (FFSL). This agreement protects the city from potential bankruptcy due to large wildfires. The city’s annual commitment, typically $10,000-$15,000, can be reduced to zero by performing qualifying mitigation actions. Key aspects include the city’s responsibility for “initial attack” on wildfires within its area, and the requirement to pursue civil recovery of fire costs from those responsible. The city must also adopt and update a Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan every five years.

Open Space and Parks Discussion – The council revisited the proposed amendments to the draft Open Space and Parks code, specifically regarding land dedication for subdivisions. The current proposal requires a 3% dedication of gross land area for all zones except agricultural and rural estates. Councilman Harris argued this was “excessive” for the R1 zones, advocating for a graduated scale as originally proposed by the Planning Commission. Councilmember Topham agreed that R3 zones, with higher density, should dedicate more than 3%, while R1 might need less. The Mayor suggested exploring trails as a lower-maintenance alternative to traditional parks and considering how impact fees could fund such developments. The City Manager clarified the difference between private and common open space and the purpose of impact fees. The discussion concluded with a consensus to explore a graduated scale for land dedication, with the City Manager tasked to bring back two versions of the ordinance for a vote at the next meeting.

Short-Term Rentals and Fees Discussion – The council discussed the proposed Short-Term Rental (STR) ordinance. Within the ordinance is a restriction on the number of STRs allowed within Parowan city limits that is 10% of the current homes. Owner-occupied STRs would be exempt from this restriction. The City Manager reported feedback from the Realtors Board, who preferred market forces to determine STR saturation and disliked the 10% cap. The council, however, maintained that the cap was a responsible measure to prevent the loss of the town’s character and avoid STR-related issues faced by other communities. The owner-occupied exemption was seen as a significant concession. The council affirmed its comfort with the current proposal as a starting point, acknowledging that the numbers could be reassessed in the future.

Procurement and Disposal Code Discussion – The City Manager presented updates to the procurement and disposal codes, aiming for greater clarity and accountability. Key changes to the disposal policy included defining “de minimis” property (under $500) and property under $5,000 that can be disposed of administratively. Property valued at $5,000 or more, or any real property will require City Council approval for disposal. Methods of disposal include public auction, trade-ins, direct sale (with council approval), donation, recycling, or scrapping. A notable discussion point was the absence of a policy for police officers to be gifted service weapons upon retirement. The City Manager suggested adding a provision to address this, aligning with existing city policies for retirement gifts.

