SUU soccer defeats Tarleton State, records first WAC win

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Facing Tarleton State in their first conference road match, the Southern Utah soccer team came out on top in a 2-0 win on Thursday night.

It didn’t take long to see some action in the match, as the Thunderbirds registered their first shot in just the third minute of action.

SUU would continue to create chances in the first half, as they recorded five total shots to just one for the Texans.

Despite the shot advantage for the visitors, the game remained scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Second half

Determined to break through and take the lead, Southern Utah attacked right away to start the second half.

Just over a minute into the period, Siciliy Clark would send a shot on net, but it was saved by Tarleton’s Mikayla Kendall.

After each team recorded a shot attempt in the next 10 minutes, the deadlock would finally be broken in the 58th minute.

Sarah Assumma would deliver a ball to the far post, where it would find the run of Whitney Gardner, who slotted it into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1973922817440927898

The Thunderbirds continued to press for more after the first goal, and just a minute later made it 2-0.

This time, Halle Cowan sent a ball in front of goal from the right side, where it deflected off a TSU defender and right to Assumma, who fired it into the back of the net.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1973923971545661730

SUU would keep up the pressure, recording multiple shot attempts the remainder of the game.

On the other hand, Tarleton State would push to get back into the match, but each time, they were met by the Thunderbird defense and goalkeeper Jazmyn Brass.

Brass would make a pair of saves in the final 10 minutes to preserve the shutout as Southern Utah secured the 2-0 victory.

The win is the first in WAC play for the T-birds, who improve to 2-6-2 on the season (1-1-0 WAC).

Not only was it the first conference win of the season for Southern Utah, but it was also the team’s first multi-goal conference away shutout victory since 2021 against Sacramento State (2-0).

SUU would win the battle in shots (15-6) and shots on goal (8-2), while Assumma led the way with a goal and an assist. Cowan’s assist on the second goal was the first of her career.

“A typical competitive game with them (Tarleton),” T-birds head coach Kai Edwards said.

“Scoring two goals and earning the shutout on the road was great. The back line and goalie did great. The bench was electric today and all week at training.”

Up next

Southern Utah (2-6-2, 1-1-0 WAC) battles Abilene Christian to finish a Texas road trip on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The match will kick off at 12 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.