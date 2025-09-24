For Howard, her time as a member of the Flippin’ Birds gymnastics team was nothing short of transformative. Coming to Southern Utah as one of only a handful of Level 10 gymnasts from Idaho Falls, she quickly found herself thriving in a program where belief from head coach Scotty Bauman and the support of her teammates shaped her confidence and character.

“Being part of the Flippin’ Birds changed the trajectory of my life,” Howard said. “It was the first time I had been on a team that felt like a family. Competing under pressure, balancing school and training, and being surrounded by strong, disciplined women pushed me to grow in every aspect of my life.”

That foundation would prove invaluable when Howard pursued a career in nursing. She spent five years in the ICU, including the grueling days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now works in the infusion clinic where she continues to care for patients on a daily basis.

“In gymnastics, I learned how to perform well under pressure,” she reflected. “That ability to slow down, focus, and take things one step at a time really carried over into nursing. Especially during the pandemic, when everything was constantly changing, those lessons made all the difference.”

Her career has been defined not only by technical skill but by deep compassion for her patients. Whether spending long shifts with ICU patients and their families or building ongoing relationships in the infusion clinic, Howard finds inspiration in the strength of those she serves.

Even while excelling in nursing, Howard found a new passion in American Ninja Warrior, where she has competed multiple times and reached the buzzer three times. The transition from collegiate gymnastics to the ninja course felt natural.

“I attribute all of my mindset for Ninja Warrior to what I learned as a gymnast and during my time at SUU,” she said. “On the show, the stakes feel lower than college gymnastics. It’s just fun, I can swing, fly, and tackle obstacles one at a time. Bars was always my favorite event growing up, and now I get to relive that joy in a different way.”

Beyond her professional and athletic accomplishments, Howard’s proudest role is being a mother to her four-year-old son, who already loves tackling ninja obstacles alongside her. She hopes to pass on the values of hard work, determination, and living an active lifestyle.

“My family means everything to me,” she said. “I hope my son sees that you can be an amazing parent while also keeping yourself healthy and pursuing passions that push you to be better.”

Receiving the Young Alumnus Award from SUU holds special meaning for Howard.

“I am very honored,” she said. “So much of my life’s trajectory came from my time at SUU. To go back and be recognized this way really means a lot to me.”

Her advice for today’s student-athletes? Keep moving forward after college.

“As an athlete, being active is part of your daily life, and losing that can be hard,” she said. “Find something you love to do that keeps you active; it will make the transition easier and just as rewarding.”

From Flippin’ Bird to frontline nurse, from ninja courses to motherhood, Howard’s journey continues to inspire. Her story is a testament to the values learned at SUU and the lasting impact of determination, community, and passion for everything you do.

