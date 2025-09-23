Cedar City celebrated its annual “Harvest Decorating” event. Historic Downtown is now ready for fall. About 50 volunteers showed up to decorate, many hands make light work! Arriving at 8 AM with wire cutters, gloves, pliers, a garden cart, a brush, and a dustpan, the decorating did not take long. Fifty-five bales of straw, 1,200 cornstalks (donated by an anonymous donor), and 110 scarecrows added the final touch.

Thank you to all who volunteered their time, even for an hour or two.

Decorating downtown for fall helps create a sense of community, promotes local businesses, and motivates people to visit downtown. Seasonal colors on display have a psychological effect, making spaces feel cozier.

When a town decorates together, it helps to share goals and a sense of collective purpose. It can definitely help a community promote pride in its town. And, as always, decorating for fall gives us all something new to look at and appreciate.

Autumn — the year’s last, loveliest smile.

Fall brings us peace and light — the MAGIC OF AUTUMN IS IN THE AIR!