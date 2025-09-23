LAS VEGAS – Wrapping up non-conference play at the Dig in the Desert, the SUU volleyball team dropped a pair of matches over the weekend.

The Thunderbirds faced UC Riverside on Friday before battling tournament host UNLV on Saturday.

Here are recaps of both matches as the T-birds now look forward to WAC play.

Friday vs. UC Riverside

Taking on the Highlanders for the second time this season, the T-birds dropped a 3-1 match on Friday.

SUU started strong in set one, jumping out to a 10-5 advantage. UCR would make it a battle, however, as they whittled the lead down to just one, 23-22. The Thunderbirds were able to record two of the next three points, though to claim the set 25-23.

It appeared set two would go the way of Southern Utah, as they took a 20-15 lead. Instead, Riverside battled back to make it just a one-point deficit, 23-22. The T-birds would tally the next point, and needed just one more to pick up the set win. UCR had other plans, as they tied the score at 26-26 just moments later. After an SUU point, the Highlanders responded with a 3-0 run to win the set 29-27 and tie the match at 1-1.

The third set saw UC Riverside take an early 13-8 lead before the Thunderbirds battled all the way back to take a 23-22 lead. UCR once again found late momentum, scoring the final three points to take the set 25-23 and a 2-1 match advantage.

Southern Utah would jump ahead in set four, leading by six after 22 points (14-8). The T-birds would keep the advantage at six (21-15) but the Highlanders ripped off a 6-0 run to tie the score. SUU would again take a late lead at 23-22, but Riverside scored the final three points to win the set 25-23 and take the match 3-1.

Saturday vs. UNLV

Taking on the tournament hosts, SUU fell 3-1 against the Rebels on Saturday.

Set one was all UNLV, as runs of 5-0 and 6-0 pushed the home team to a 25-10 set win and 1-0 match advantage.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair, as the two teams fought to a tie through 60 points (30-30). Needing to win by two, the Rebels would get the final two points to win the set 32-30 and take a 2-0 match lead.

SUU would start set three on a 5-0 run and would never look back. The T-birds would push their lead up to nine during the set (20-11), ultimately winning 25-18 to cut the UNLV lead to 2-1.

The Thunderbirds began the fourth set on a 6-0 spurt, but the Rebels would roar back using a 7-0 run to jump in front 9-7. UNLV would keep a slight edge the rest of the way, winning the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

With the two losses, the T-birds drop to 1-10 on the year.

Up next

Southern Utah (1-10) returns home to open Western Athletic Conference action against rival Utah Tech on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The match is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/09/21/t-bird-volleyball-falls-in-pair-of-weekend-contests/