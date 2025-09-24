Elizabeth L. Barnett

Lin’s to open eighth grocery store

ENOCH, Utah — Lin’s Market broke ground Friday on its eighth grocery store location in Enoch, Utah.

The store will be 65,000 square feet and feature a drive-through pharmacy, an Arctic Circle restaurant, a Starbucks coffee house and an ACE Hardware. The new store will also include Lin’s favorites including wonderfully fresh produce, from-scratch bakery items, large natural and organic offerings, full-service grocery and deli departments and butcher blocks that are second to none. Plus, Lin’s provides guest service that makes the stores the friendliest in town.

Lin’s Market has been a staple in communities for over 50 years. As a local grocery store Lin’s focuses on providing quality food and service to the communities they serve.

Greg Welling, vice president of Lin’s Market, talked about how this represents more than just breaking ground on a building, “We’re investing in a future where food, service and community connection come together in powerful ways.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2025, and the store is set to grand open in summer of 2026. Guests can stay up to date on the project by visiting linsgrocery.com/posts/recipes/lins-enoch.

About Lin’s

Lin’s is a locally-owned group of seven grocery stores proudly serving Southern Utah and Nevada. With a rich history of community commitment, Lin’s offers a wide range of fresh produce, delicious bakery items, extensive natural and organic selections and exceptional full-service grocery and deli departments. Renowned for its high-quality fresh foods, Lin’s is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of each community and contributing to their growth and well-being. For more information, visit linsgrocery.com.