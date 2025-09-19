By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University invites students, alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and the rest of the T-Bird community to join in the 2025 homecoming celebrations held Sept. 21-28.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Women’s Soccer vs Portland State University

SUU’s Women’s Soccer team will compete against Portland State University in the Thunderbird Soccer Field at 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 22

Homecoming Kickoff Party

Kick off Homecoming week with a party on the Library Quad from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The party will feature free activities and snowcones. Attendees can also grab a burger or hot dog from the Chartwells booth and hang out on the lawn as T-Birds celebrate the start of homecoming week.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Chillin’ on the Quad

On the Library Quad from 2 to 4 p.m., students will be able to complete three traditions by taking a picture with President Jerry Sherratt’s bust, the Leadership Spoon, and Gunther the Rock. The Sherratt Library will also be providing popsicles and music will be featured from Thunder 91.

Pep Rally and Powder Puff

Complete traditions and cheer on our student athletes at the Homecoming Pep Rally in the Eccles Coliseum at 7 p.m. The annual powderpuff flag football game will follow with a special half-time performance.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Service Event

The Community Engagement Center invites you to attend a special homecoming service event at the Sharwan Smith Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at the event, including a $200 Campus Store giftcard, along with SUU swag and HOPE Pantry giftbags.

International Food Fair

The International Food and Festivals Fair will be held in the Sharwan Smith Student Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The fair will showcase the rich cultural heritage and cuisine of 15 countries represented by SUU’s international student community. Hosted by the International Student Ambassadors (ISA), this event promotes cultural awareness and fosters a deeper understanding of global traditions across the SUU campus by celebrating the diversity and unique contributions of each nation.

Battle of the Bands

The hottest local bands will be competing in Thunder 91’s Battle of the Bands. This annual event will take place in the Upper Quad from 7:30 to 10 p.m. It will be an electric night of live music, high energy, and local talent competing for the judges’ choice and audience-choice prize

Thursday, Sept. 25

Signs and Snacks

T-Birds can show their school spirit at this come-and-go poster decorating party on the Library Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables, chairs, and supplies will be provided. After the event, the artwork will be displayed around campus.

Rivalry Rally

T-Birds are invited to America First Events Center at 5 p.m., where they can get their faces painted, make posters, and get a snack before the rivalry match of SUU Women’s Volleyball vs Utah Tech.

Women’s Volleyball vs. Utah Tech

In this game, the Thunderbirds will compete against their WAC Conference rival, Utah Tech. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Events Center.

Alumni Awards Banquet

The annual Alumni Awards Banquet will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall of the Hunter Alumni Center. Three individuals will be recognized for their contributions in their respective professions and for their exemplary service to SUU and their communities. Members of the Class of 1975 will also be recognized as the newest members of the 50 Year Club.

Friday, Sept. 26

Parent and Family Weekend

SUU is excited for the Parent & Family Weekend on Sept. 26 & 27. Check-in starts at 6:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 26, before the Forever Red event.

Forever RED, White & You

Held on the scenic Upper Quad, this event will feature live music from Good Vibrations: A Tribute to The Beach Boys and Rhinestone Rodeo, food trucks, scholarship giveaways for current students, and much more. The night begins at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude at 11 p.m. with a thrilling nighttime spectacular you won’t want to miss.This event is free and open to all; so bring your dancing shoes, your T-Bird pride, and join in a magical night of “Surfin’ SUU”!

Saturday, Sept. 27

Simply a Miracle 5K Fun Run

All proceeds from the 5K will support families who have experienced infant loss, including families in southern Utah. Students can come and check off the “Pay It Forward” tradition on their Tradition Keeper by taking part in this meaningful event. There will be both a 5K and a 1-mile option. Registration, check-in, and events will begin at 7 a.m. Registration will close at 7:45 a.m. The race will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast

This delicious event will take place in the R. Haze Hunter Alumni Center (CC), Parking Lot at 9 a.m. The pancake breakfast is a free family-friendly event that is open to the public, with fresh hot pancakes served by SUU’s retired faculty and staff. Attendees can enter to win swag, a SUU quilt, jump in a bounce house, and reconnect with classmates and friends!

Homecoming Parade

The Homecoming Parade takes place on University Boulevard at 10 a.m. and features a combination of floats, vehicles, marching bands, dancing groups, and plenty of candy!

Football Student Tailgate

Students are invited to get their faces painted, make posters, eat food, and hang out with campus clubs before the homecoming football game from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Parking Lot 14.

Football vs University of West Georgia

The T-birds will take on West Georgia in the Eccles Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Women’s Soccer vs Utah Tech

SUU’s Women’s Soccer team will compete against Utah Tech in the Thunderbird Soccer Field at 1 p.m.

More Information/Tickets

Join us in the celebration! Check SUU.edu/Homecoming for the full schedule of Homecoming Events. Purchase tickets to any event at tbirdtickets.com or call 435-586-7872.