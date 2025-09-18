“This senior class has left an incredible mark on Southern Utah soccer. Their leadership, resilience, and commitment have set the standard for what it means to be a Thunderbird. They led our team to the best season in school history and guided us back to the conference tournament for the first time in 15 years. Each of them has helped build the foundation for the future of this program, and while we’ll miss them on the field, their impact will be felt for years to come.”

The Seniors

#3 – Addison Larsen a.k.a. ‘Sharky’

Larsen has been with the Thunderbirds for all four years of her collegiate career. Originally from American Fork, Utah. Addison came onto the scene as a freshman and made an immediate impact. She started ten games her freshman year and recorded one goal and one assist in just over 660 minutes.

Larsen has battled various setbacks throughout her career as a Thunderbird and has always come out on top. She has been a phenomenal leader in her senior season and will surely be successful in anything she chooses to do.

#12 – Aubrey Murray

Aubrey Murray has played substantial minutes from the moment she arrived in Cedar City. She logged nearly 600 minutes in her freshman year, playing in 10 games. She has played in every single game for the last three seasons, including starting every match her junior year. She also logged the second-most minutes on the team a season ago with 1,454.

The Thunderbirds soccer team wears GPS trackers during matches to see how much ground each player is covering, and Murray consistently leads the team. Her energy, drive, and overall determination have made her one of the best defenders to wear a Southern Utah University jersey. She also logged her first collegiate goal a season ago against GCU, the top team in the WAC.

#22 – Whitney Gardner

A future Hall of Famer is the easiest way to describe Whitney. Gardner is competing in her fifth season for the Thunderbirds and is littered throughout the Thunderbirds’ record books. Gardner most recently took the top spot in all-time career assists. She also ranks in the top 3 in total points and goals.

Gardner led the team in total points, goals, and shots on goal a season ago. She has one goal and an assist so far this season.

In 2022, she was named to the All-WAC freshman team after helping lead the Thunderbirds to their first postseason appearance in more than a decade.

Gardner has played 55 games in her collegiate career and has started 53.

#7 – Sarah Assumma

Assumma is in her second season with the Thunderbirds and is a force to be reckoned with in the final third. A season ago, she was second on the team in total points and in goals; 62% of her shots landed on target. She also has a goal and an assist this season.

Before her time with the Thunderbirds, Assumma played at MidAmerica Nazarene and was an All-American Honorable Mention. She scored 18 goals, recorded nine assists, and led the team with 45 points in one season.

Sarah is a phenomenal athlete whose ability is rivaled only by her will and determination to succeed.

#11 – Lucia Rivas

Rivas has been a Thunderbird for two seasons now and has influenced the team in a variety of ways. Originally from Madrid, Spain, Rivas has never stopped enjoying her life and finding new experiences throughout her collegiate career. Rivas has played in 10 games for the Thunderbirds.

Prior to her time at SUU, Lucia attended Cowley College, where she was a phenomenal striker. Scoring 14 goals over two seasons and logging six assists. She has multiple multi-goal games in her time at Cowley.

#00 – Jazmyn Brass

2025 is Brass’s first season with the Thunderbirds after spending the last four years at Boise State. She has played every minute in goal so far this season and leads the WAC in total saves.

Jazmyn’s shining moment so far this season came in SUU’s best result this season, a 1-1 draw versus her former team, Boise State. Brass made an unbelievable kick-save on a free-kick late in the second half to keep the game tied.

Brass has been a consistent voice of leadership for the Thunderbirds, and her legacy in just one year will be one that is remembered forever.

#6 – Avery Kyle

Kyle joins the Thunderbirds from Louisiana Tech, where she competed for the last three seasons.

Avery currently leads the T-Birds in total points, logging a goal and two assists early on in the 2025 season. In her three seasons with LA Tech, Kyle played in 47 games, including 43 starts. Recording six goals and four assists. She was also named to the CSC Academic All-District team in 2023 and 2024.

Kyle is a soft-spoken leader who leads by example, and her fierce competitiveness is shown every time she is on the field. She is a highly skilled soccer player and an even better person.

#24 – Aubrie Labno

Aubrie has started all seven games so far in 2025 and scored the game-tying goal against Northern Colorado.

Prior to SUU, Labno was at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for four years. During her time there, she recorded 19 goals and 18 assists. She also made multiple All-Conference teams and has a plethora of academic awards as well.

Labno played for Coach Edwards in club soccer, and their relationship runs deep. Labno is a true competitor and has an infectious personality off the field. The Thunderbird’s soccer program is better because of Aubrie Labno .

#19 – Reagan Doty

Doty returned to Utah for her final year of collegiate soccer. Originally from Riverton, Utah, Reagan has spent the last few years at Willamette University.

In 2023, Doty earned Northwest Conference All-Conference honors as well as being named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. In 2024, she was named to the Northwest Conference First-Team. She recorded one goal and one assist as a midfielder.

Doty has played in five games so far in 2025. Reagan provides a mature and responsible presence throughout the midfield every time she is on the field. The way she elevates everybody around her is incredible to see.

#13 – Tanah Huffines

Huffines joined the Thunderbirds from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where she earned First-Team All-Conference honors a season ago.

Tanah has played in four games for the Thunderbirds, logging a season-high 12 minutes against Montana.

She is an emotional player and wears her heart on her sleeve on and off the field. She loves to compete and loves to laugh even more. Her positive energy has made a huge impact on the Thunderbirds this season.

Come out and support the Thunderbirds this Sunday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. to honor these 10 amazing seniors. Show up 30 minutes before kick-off, as each senior will be recognized pre-game.

