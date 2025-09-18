By Jennelle Zajac, For Iron County Today

Public Comment – The meeting began with administrative items and a public comment period. Hans Frischknecht commented on the increasing volume of speakers at the fairgrounds and asked the council to request volumes be lower at fairground events.

Action Meeting: Annexation Policy Plan and Map – The council discussed amending the annexation policy plan and map, referencing the Rural Done Right initiative. The discussion centered on updating the plan to reflect current state codes and to provide guidance to the Planning Commission. The current plan is outdated and needs revision. The council discussed the need to define the annexation area, development justifications, and address comments from affected entities. Population growth projections, infrastructure costs, and potential legislative changes were also considered.

The council explored the possibility of shrinking the annexation boundary to manage growth and avoid potential state mandates. Concerns were raised about creating peninsulas and the impact on existing infrastructure. The importance of contiguous annexation and aligning with the master plan was emphasized. The council discussed providing clear guidance to the Planning Commission regarding annexation preferences, particularly concerning areas near the airport and the Inland Port. A motion was made to send the annexation policy plan to the Planning Commission for review and modification, with a focus on potentially shrinking the annexation boundaries.

South Central Franchise Agreement – The council considered the approval of amendments to the South Central Franchise Agreement, which had been tabled since March. The amendments included language regarding modern telecommunications infrastructure and fiber optic deployment. South Central committed to transitioning from coaxial cable to fiber optic over time, particularly in the industrial park and Inland Port areas. The agreement aimed to ensure that the city could leverage South Central’s investments for grant matching dollars.

Kay Geez Stock LC Development Agreement – The council discussed potential amendments to the development agreement for Kay Geez Stock LC, involving Kurt Goodfellow and Steve White. Due to procedural requirements for public hearings, the council could not take action on the amendment that evening. Instead, they considered a memorandum of understanding. Kurt Goodfellow introduced himself and Steve White, explaining their business as a dealer for rock crushers and related equipment. He expressed his desire to expand their operations to Parowan, citing its strategic location and proximity to family. The proposed infrastructure improvements would support Goodfellow’s operations and unlock development potential in the area. The council agreed to table the item to the next meeting to allow for proper action.

Work Meeting: Short-Term Rental (STR) Regulations – The council discussed potential amendments to the short-term rental regulations, focusing on noise control, occupancy limits, and enforcement. The definition of “temporary guests” was debated, with concerns about large gatherings and parties. The council considered adding language to address “large events which would substantially increase the number of guests not spending the night”. The possibility of allowing owner-occupied properties to be exempt from the 10% cap on STRs was discussed.

The council reviewed potential fees associated with STRs, including business license fees, fire inspection fees, public safety surcharges, transfer/ownership change charges, and late fees. A consensus emerged to streamline the fees into a single STR fee, potentially set at the same rate as a business license. The importance of annual fire inspections was emphasized. The council discussed the possibility of implementing fines for violations, with consideration for officer discretion and the potential for disproportionate impact on responsible owners. The council agreed to include language about owner-occupied properties and to schedule a public hearing to gather community feedback on the proposed regulations and fees.

Non-Standard Shared Right-of-Way – The council addressed a building permit request involving a non-standard shared right-of-way, focusing on access and fire safety requirements. The discussion involved properties owned by Trent Staheli, Leslie Walker and James Ipsen and the need for a turnaround. The council reviewed the city code regarding private streets and rights-of-way, noting the Planning Commission’s authority to approve such arrangements. Concerns were raised about setting a precedent and the potential for future development in the area. The council considered the existing easement and its implications for access and utilities. Ultimately, the council decided to table the item to the next meeting to allow for further review and consideration of fire flow.

Enoch City Cooperative Agreement – The council considered a cooperative agreement with Enoch City for building inspections, aiming to address staffing limitations and ensure timely inspections. The agreement proposed a phased approach, with Enoch City providing commercial inspections initially and potentially serving as the Certified Building Official (CBO) in the future. The agreement would allow Parowan to leverage Enoch City’s expertise and resources, while also providing reciprocal support. The council discussed the benefits of inter-community collaboration and the potential for similar agreements with other cities. The council expressed support for the agreement, recognizing its potential to improve efficiency and ensure compliance with state regulations.

SUU Head Start Building – The council discussed the SUU Head Start building, revealing new information that the building was not modular as previously believed, but stick-built. This significantly complicated the potential relocation of the building, a request of the Mortensen family. SUU expressed willingness to move the Head Start program but emphasized the lack of funding for a new building, potentially leading to the program’s closure in Parowan. The council expressed strong support for the Head Start program and a desire to find a solution that would allow it to continue operating in Parowan. Given the complexities and potential repercussions, the council decided to acknowledge the findings and cease efforts to relocate the Head Start program.

Water Board Recommendation – The council reviewed the Water Board’s recommendation regarding water conservation policies and ordinances. The Water Board supported the existing rate structure and the use of incentives and disincentives to encourage conservation. The council discussed the “My Water Advisor” app as an educational tool for residents to monitor their water usage. The council agreed to focus on education and outreach efforts to promote water conservation, rather than mandating new regulations.

Open Space/Parks Ordinance – The council discussed the draft open space ordinance. Council members discussed the possibility of eliminating the requirement for city council approval of open space plans, streamlining the process. The council considered a flat percentage for open space dedication across all zones, aiming for consistency and fairness. The council discussed the potential for developers to provide amenities of “considerably more value” in lieu of open space dedication, allowing for flexibility and innovation. A consensus emerged to move forward with a flat 3% open space requirement across all zones, with the possibility of allowing alternative amenities of equal or greater value.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030