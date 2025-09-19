By Tracie Sullivan, Iron County Today

The Utah County prosecutor announced Tuesday he will seek the death penalty against the man accused of gunning down the founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, appeared in court by video from the county jail wearing a green suicide-prevention smock. He spoke only to confirm his name as Utah 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf read the charges against him.

The office of Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray charged Robinson with seven criminal counts including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. He is being held without bail.

Some politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have called for capital punishment in the case.

At a press conference, Gray said he had made the decision to seek the death penalty “independently, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray told the court. “I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Court documents lay out a case of premeditation, citing notes and text messages Robinson allegedly left for his partner on the day of the killing.

Investigators said he told his partner to look under his keyboard, where a handwritten note read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

In a series of other messages sent within hours of the shooting, Robinson admitted to pulling the trigger.

“To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” one text read. In another, he wrote, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Prosecutors said several cartridges were found with phrases etched into them. Some drew from internet meme and gaming culture, including “Notices Bulge OWO What’s This?” and “If you Read This, You Are GAY Lmao.”

Others carried anti-fascist references, such as the Italian resistance anthem “Bella Ciao” and the phrase “Hey Fascist! Catch!” Authorities have not said what significance, if any, Robinson attached to the inscriptions.

Prosecutors have also said DNA testing linked Robinson to the rifle and items recovered on the rooftop, including the trigger, cartridges and a towel wrapped around the gun.

Robinson’s parents contacted authorities after recognizing him in news coverage, telling investigators the rifle resembled one his grandfather had given him as a gift. Investigators said he agreed to turn himself in following conversations with his family and a retired deputy who was a family friend. After surrendering, Washington County Sheriff deputies took Robinson into custody while they waited for the proper authorities including the FBI to arrive.

Kirk, 31, was killed while speaking at a student event. Witnesses reported chaos in the moments after the gunfire as people rushed for cover, including children who were present at the venue.

Graf entered a protective order on behalf of Kirk’s widow, Erika, and set Robinson’s next court date for Sept. 29. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.