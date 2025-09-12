By Brent Potter, Southern Utah Book Festival

Cedar City, UT — The Southern Utah Book Festival is back for its second year, and it’s compelling and more inspiring than ever. From September 15 through the 20th, readers, writers, and book enthusiasts from across the region will gather to celebrate literature, storytelling, and community.

New to the Festival This Year:

Film by John DiAntonio: Known for his theatrical collaborations as the Artistic Director of Utah Shakespeare Festival, John DiAntonio’s first feature length film, What She Carried , will have its first Cedar City showing on Thursday, September 18th at the Cedar Fun Center. Recently selected and shown at the Sedona Film Festival and the Durango Independent Film Festival. The trailer can be viewed on Youtube.com.

Known for his theatrical collaborations as the Artistic Director of Utah Shakespeare Festival, John DiAntonio’s first feature length film, , will have its first Cedar City showing on Thursday, September 18th at the Cedar Fun Center. Recently selected and shown at the Sedona Film Festival and the Durango Independent Film Festival. The trailer can be viewed on Youtube.com. Local Literary Talent on Display: Acclaimed Southern Utah authors Elaine Vickers and Micah Player share their exciting new books. Elaine’s new picture book, Thankful , is a cozy picture book about a child who finds that small acts of kindness can change the world. Micah’s authored and illustrated book, This Is A Moment , is where a moment is made when everything that came before meets what is happening now. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to meet the authors, hear readings, and attend signings.

Acclaimed Southern Utah authors and share their exciting new books. Elaine’s new picture book, , is a cozy picture book about a child who finds that small acts of kindness can change the world. Micah’s authored and illustrated book, , is where a moment is made when everything that came before meets what is happening now. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to meet the authors, hear readings, and attend signings. Introducing Lori Yates Wrankle: A fresh voice in regional literature, Lori Yates Wrankle makes her festival debut with her breakout book, Desert Birthright , published by the University of Utah Press. This compelling new work delves into midwifery and the rugged spirit of the American Southwest.

A fresh voice in regional literature, Lori Yates Wrankle makes her festival debut with her breakout book, , published by the University of Utah Press. This compelling new work delves into midwifery and the rugged spirit of the American Southwest. Peter Sham , acclaimed playwright and co-author of Lend Me a Tenor: The Musical , will speak on his two new stage works at the festival: To Catch a Thief , a thrilling theatrical adaptation of the Hitchcock classic, and a Benjamin Franklin project, The Franklin Event .

, acclaimed playwright and co-author of , will speak on his two new stage works at the festival: , a thrilling theatrical adaptation of the Hitchcock classic, and a Benjamin Franklin project, . Judy Corry, Cedar City’s own USA Today bestselling author, returns with the launch of her latest YA romance novel, Say You Remember Me. Corry’s stories have captivated millions with their heartfelt characters and small-town charm.

Festival programming includes Author Panels, The Draw Off, Zine Workshop, Book Markets and so much more throughout this exhilarating week. Plus, Iron County students, Our House residents, and Cedar City Senior Center participants will be treated to special engagements with authors.

Location: Various venues throughout Cedar City including Bookdom Apothecary, Cedar City Library and Main Street Park, Cedar Fun Center, Main Street Books, and Southern Utah Museum of Art

For updates and a schedule of events, visit www.southernutahbookfestival.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram