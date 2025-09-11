By Jon Heitkamp, For Iron County Today

Cedar City, UT – Fans of the legendary Fleetwood Mac are in for a special treat this September as Fleetwood Visions, the country’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, is scheduled to perform at the Heritage Center Theater on Friday, September 13th. This highly anticipated concert will take place at 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, Utah.

Fleetwood Visions has earned a reputation for delivering an authentic and electrifying tribute to Fleetwood Mac, capturing the essence of the band’s iconic sound and timeless hits.

With powerful renditions of classics like “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” and “Dreams,” this performance is not to be missed by fans of all ages.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Friday, September 19th, 2025

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, Utah

Tickets are available for purchase Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Fans can also secure their seats online or by phone at 435-865-2882. For more information and to buy tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/35507/production/1249342.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Fleetwood Mac live through the unmatched talent of Fleetwood Visions. Get your tickets now and prepare for a night of unforgettable music!

For more information about Fleetwood Visions and other upcoming tour dates, visit their official website at Tribute-Nation.com.