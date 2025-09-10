By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Every year Bradshaw Chevrolet holds a benefit fundraiser car show to help one family. This year, the Shorter family was selected.

$5,065 was donated to help them with medical expenses.

Brooklynn is a courageous 12-year-old warrior who was diagnosed in February 2025 with diffuse midline glioma (DMG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor with H3K27 and BRAF V600E mutations. She’s undergone two shunt surgeries, including one to remove tubing that had wrapped around her heart, and completed radiation. Brooklynn now follows a rigorous integrative treatment plan, combining both conventional and alternative therapies. Through every challenge she continues to fight with strength, hope, and the heart of a true warrior. The great news they just received—the tumor is shrinking!

Bradshaw Chevrolet would like to thank all the dealership employees who helped and everyone else who participated, along with their donors—Chevron, Chili’s, Coca-Cola, Java June’s, Kabuto Restaurant & Sushi Bar, World Class Pawn, Cedar Fun Center, Parts Authority, Milt’s State Shop, Amber Kay’s Cafe, Hermie’s Drive-In, Market Grill, Arctic Circle, Tucker’s Classic Auto Parts, National Coating & Supplies, Pie Crumbs, Brad’s Food Hut, Papa John’s Pizza, Starbucks, Beau’s Auto Parts, Green Spring Golf Course, Bulloch Drug, Mountain West, Computers, Kolob Water, Crumbl Cookies, Leavitt Group, Applebee’s, Smith’s, Tink’s Superior Auto Parts, and Jenkins Oil.