By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Department of Veterans Affairs dedicated the Southern Utah National Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah, on September 10th, 2025.

Master of Ceremonies was Roderick “Tony” Thomas, Director of the Fort Logan National Cemetery Complex. Sydney Rasmussen, 2025 Miss Iron County, sang the National Anthem. Mayor Garth O. Green gave welcoming remarks, followed by keynote speaker The Honorable Sam Brown, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs. His responsibilities include leading programs that honor and preserve the memory of Veterans through the Veterans Legacy Program and the Veterans Legacy Memorial. In his role, he oversees the operation and maintenance of 156 VA national cemeteries.

Patrick Cloud is the new sexton for the Cedar City Utah Veterans Cemetery.

The new grounds will accommodate both caskets and cremated remains, with approximately 215 interments each year and space to eventually hold 13,434 gravesites. The first burials will take place at the site this month.

The Southern Utah National Cemetery is one of 157 across the nation. Nearly 94% of Veterans nationwide will now have a VA or VA grant-funded burial option within 75 miles of their homes. “Generations of families will come to visit and remember their loved ones here-a place of spiritual comfort and healing. We will not forget the sacrifices and commitment of those interred in this sacred ground.”

VA acquired 8.14 acres for the cemetery in September 2018. Construction began in September 2023, with a 19-month completion timeline and a total cost of $11.8 million. The project resulted in an estimated $7 million impact on the local economy.

Having a VA National Cemetery is a way for the government to honor Veterans and their families by providing a respectful burial site and memorial benefits as a testament to their service to the nation. These benefits are provided at no cost to the family and include a gravesite, government headstone or marker, perpetual care of the site, a burial flag, a Presidential Memorial Certificate, and military honors.

Special thanks go to former Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards for her diligence in securing Cedar City as the selected site for the “Beautiful National Veterans Cemetery.” We honor all of the Veterans who serve to keep our country free, as well as the families who support them. If you see a Veteran, stop and thank them for serving our country and protecting our freedoms. “FREEDOM IS NEVER FREE.”

The Southern Utah National Cemetery is located at 2181 West 1600 South, Cedar City, Utah.