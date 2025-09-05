By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, Utah – In news made official Thursday, the Southern Utah gymnastics program will become a member of the Pac-12 Conference before the start of the 2026-27 athletics year.

Beginning in the 2027 gymnastics season, the Flippin’ Birds will join Utah State, Boise State, and Oregon State in the four-team league.

“We’ve built something special here in Cedar City. Our athletes, staff, and supporters have put in the work to earn national respect, and now we have the opportunity to compete at the highest level in one of the most storied conferences in collegiate gymnastics,” SUU head coach Scotty Bauman said in a release from the school.

Southern Utah has become one of the nation’s premier gymnastics programs under Bauman, having qualified for NCAA Regionals each of the last 12 years, and 20 times overall. They have also recorded seven all-time Top 25 finishes while claiming four conference titles.

In 2024, the Flippin’ Birds finished No. 21 in the nation, qualifying for regionals and claiming a conference championship.

Currently a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, SUU will compete in the league for a third and final season in 2026, culminating in hosting the conference championship meet in March.

Southern Utah has been a member of the MPSF for the last two seasons, claiming the conference title in both. Before that, the T-birds were part of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference from 2014-23, winning the league’s final championship.

While the Flippin’ Birds have excelled in competition, they have also succeeded in the classroom.

The program has earned 13 Academic national championships all-time, while also securing 10 runner-up finishes. Currently, SUU boasts a perfect 100 percent Graduation Success Rate, while every member of the 2023-24 squad was named a WCGA Scholastic All-American.