Friends and. Neighbors,

As summer winds down, I’ve been reflecting on how much we’ve accomplished together this past month — and how much more there is to do. Whether it’s strengthening our schools, supporting our first responders, or preparing for Utah’s future growth, my colleagues and I are working hard to make sure our state remains a place where families can thrive. These updates are just a snapshot of the progress being made and the challenges we’re facing, and I want to keep you in the loop as we move forward.

Here are a few key highlights from August:

Legislative Interim Meetings – We worked across committees on education, public safety, transportation, water, and energy. Our next interim meetings will be held Sept. 16–17.

Powering Utah’s Future – TerraPower is partnering with state leaders to explore sites for an advanced nuclear reactor and storage facility, securing reliable and affordable energy for Utah families.

Protecting Families – A new domestic violence dashboard now provides monthly updates, giving law enforcement and service providers better tools to keep Utahns safe.

Economic Growth – Utah’s employment grew 2.3% year-over-year, outpacing the national average and showing the resilience of our economy.

Wildfire Season – Nearly 1,100 fires have burned 161,000 acres this year, 70% caused by human activity. Please stay vigilant and do your part to prevent future fires.

As always, I am deeply grateful for the trust you place in me to represent you. I believe Utah’s strength lies in our people — hardworking, resilient, and committed to each other. Together, we can continue to build a safe, prosperous, and free future for our state. Thank you for staying engaged, and I look forward to sharing more updates with you in the weeks ahead.

Warm regards,

Representative Rex Shipp

House District 71

