By Marlo Ihler, Utah Shakespeare Festival

The Utah Shakespeare Festival announces its 21st annual Fall Food Drive, taking place from September 9 through October 4.

Each year, the Festival collaborates with the Iron County Care and Share to collect food for those in our community who need it most.

By donating six non-perishable food items, residents of Iron, Beaver, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Piute, and Lincoln counties receive a half-price ticket to a play of their choice.

This special offer replaces the standard local discount for the duration of the food drive. There is no limit on the number of half-price tickets local guests can get. Please note that premier seating is not available for this promotion.

“This community has been so incredible in contributing to this food drive over the past two decades,” says Executive Managing Director Michael Bahr. “These are our neighbors in need, and Iron County Care and Share does such important work in supporting those who may find themselves needing these daily resources.”

The Festival typically receives over 2,000 pounds of food each year.

Iron County Care and Share is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate assistance and means to individuals and families in need, offering them opportunities from crises and pathways to increase their stability and self-sufficiency.

It was founded in 1984 by local churches to address hunger in the community, and over 40 years later, the Care and Share is still working to help those in need.

To participate, bring food items and proof of residency to the Festival Ticket Office, open 10 am–5 pm on Mondays and 10 am–8 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Seats may be reserved in advance, except for closing performances, which are only available day-of. Tickets must be purchased in person or by phone; this offer is not available online, is not retroactive or combinable with other offers.

For questions, call 800-PLAYTIX or visit the Ticket Office. (Please keep in mind – phone service ends at 7pm on the evenings of performances.)

“The Festival cares deeply about our community. Please join us in supporting our local Care and Share,” Bahr said.

Monetary donations are being accepted as well. Visit kindest.com/iron-county-care-and-share to donate to the Iron County Care and Share.

For more information about the Festival and other fall ticket promos, be sure to subscribe to its email newsletter at bard.org/news and follow @utahshakespeare on socials.