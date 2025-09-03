By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

“There’s something that feels so all-American about a county fair.” This year’s Iron County Fair and Labor Day Parade is set under the theme “Adventure Awaits.” Trailblazers, explorers, and dreamers of all ages, get ready for an amazing journey filled with excitement, imagination, and community celebration!

From floats and royalty to classic cars of all kinds, horses, marching bands, dancers, and so much more, this parade was packed with great moments. Memories of a parade like those from special events in our lives are often cherished and hold a special place in our hearts.

There is something magical about a parade. When a community comes together, it’s not just about the floats or the fanfare it’s a moving story that reflects a community’s heart. It’s neighbors celebrating neighbors in a procession of connection, one marching step at a time.

The next time you find yourself standing at the curb, waiting for the American flag and then the first float to roll by, take a moment to soak it all in the faces around you, the energy in the air, the way simple tradition can bring so many people together. It’s a beautiful sight to behold and a constant reminder that COMMUNITY MATTERS!