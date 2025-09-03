Whitney Gardner with her first of the season! #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/RUgvQTuOr3

— SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 31, 2025

The T-birds would create a few more chances over the final 40 minutes, but a pair of Denver goals in the 68th and 86th minutes closed the door on any comeback attempt.

In the end, the Pioneers would finish out a 4-1 victory.

With the defeat, SUU falls to 0-3-2 on the season.

“One of the better teams in the country went out and won the game; credit to them. We had some very good moments and controlled most of the second half. They were lethal on the counter and set play, and we didn’t defend either well enough,” Southern Utah head coach Kai Edwards said.

“The score line is a fact. What is also a fact for anyone who watched the game is that we had some really good moments and long stretches of very good soccer. The goal we scored to make it 2-1 was a class cross and finish by Avery and Whitney.

I’m excited to play one game a week for four weeks and get back to training,” Edwards added.

Gardner nearing all-time points mark

Scoring the lone SUU goal of the match, redshirt senior forward Whitney Gardner registered two points on Sunday, moving her into a tie for second all-time in the program record books (44).

Currently, Gardner is tied with T-bird soccer legend Ally Thimsen and just three points away from breaking the all-time mark (46), set by SUU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Stacey Brinkman.

The goal on Sunday was also the 16th of Gardner’s collegiate career, moving just four away from tying the school record set by Thimsen (20) from 2014-17.

While Gardner is nearing multiple all-time program marks, she is already level for the most assists in Thunderbird history with 12.

Up next

Southern Utah (0-3-2) returns to Cedar City for the first of four straight home matches over a three-week stretch.

First, the T-birds will face regional foe UNLV on Sunday, Sep. 7 at 1 p.m. MT. The match can be seen on ESPN+.