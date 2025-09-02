By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Opening the 2025 season at home, the SUU football team handled the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday night, 46-24.

The Thunderbirds dominated from start to finish, and it didn’t take long for them to find the endzone for the first time.

After forcing an Idaho State turnover on downs, Southern Utah’s offense took over near midfield two minutes into the game. Five plays later, quarterback Bronson Barron delivered a 22-yard strike to Gabe Nunez for the 6-0 lead. SUU would add a two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 10:32 in the opening quarter.

Two drives later, the T-birds would add to their first-quarter lead. Capping a 7-play drive that began at the 40-yard line, Barron tossed a 13-yard pass to Mark Bails Jr. for the touchdown to make it 15-0 with just over six minutes left in the frame.

With the Bengals driving into Thunderbird territory on the ensuing possession, the defense would step up to keep the momentum in the home team’s favor.

Only two plays into the second quarter, Logalima Lesa intercepted ISU quarterback Jordan Cooke, giving the SUU offense back the ball on their own 33-yard line.

A pair of passing plays gave the T-birds a first down before running back Joshua Dye broke off a 32-yard run for a touchdown, making it 22-0 just under two minutes into the period.

The Bengals would answer back with a pair of touchdowns on the next drives, cutting the Thunderbirds’ lead to 22-14.

Southern Utah would add a 20-yard field goal off the foot of Jayden Rogers with 4:45 to play in the half to make it 25-14. The score would hold until the break, finishing off a strong opening half to the season.

Second half

Following a burst of momentum for the Bengals in quarter two, the T-birds would quickly reassert their dominance in quarter three.

After receiving the second half kickoff, SUU’s offense went to work. Just over five minutes later, Barron tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nico Alailefaleula to give the home team the 32-15 advantage.

The T-bird defense would then quickly force a three-and-out, turning the ball back over to the offense. Four plays later, Will Burns tore off a 72-yard run for a touchdown to give SUU a 39-14 lead with seven minutes in the quarter.

Idaho State would score the next 10 points to cut into the Southern Utah lead, but the T-birds slammed the door in the closing minutes.

Taking over six minutes off the clock, SUU used a string of rushing plays to advance to the 19-yard line. Following a Bengals timeout, Joshua Dye scampered into the endzone for a score to put the T-birds up 46-24.

Following an empty Idaho State possession, Southern Utah ran out the clock to finish off the season-opening win.

The Thunderbirds’ dual-threat offense was on full display in the big win, amassing 563 total yards (323 rushing, 240 passing).

Joshua Dye dominated the Bengals on the ground, totaling 180 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Will Burns added 107 yards and a score on just five attempts.

Bronson Barron led the aerial attack, completing 19-of-25 passes for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns. Shane Carr led the SUU receiving corps with 77 yards on 6 catches, while Gabe Nunez and Mark Bails Jr. each secured a touchdown grab.

On defense, Sebastian Adamski recorded a team-high 9 tackles, adding a tackle for loss. Barron Taylor and Mason Stromstad each added 6 stops.

Up next

Southern Utah (1-0) travels to the Golden State to battle the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Sep. 6.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+.