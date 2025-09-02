By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

OGDEN, Utah – Opening the 2025 season at the Weber State Wildcat Invitational, Southern Utah Volleyball dropped three matches over the weekend.

Match 1 vs. UC Irvine – Friday

The T-birds officially opened the new season on Friday afternoon, falling 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13) to the Anteaters.

Set one was back-and-forth early, as the two sides split the first eight points (4-4). UC Irvine created some distance with a 7-0 run to make it 11-4, and SUU was never able to fully recover. The Thunderbirds would cut the deficit down to four (17-13), but the Anteaters would tally eight of the final 10 points to win the set 25-15 and take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was close throughout, as the teams remained deadlocked after 38 points, 19-19. UCI would record the next two points to make it 21-19, and the T-birds answered to cut the deficit to just one point (22-21). Holding the slim advantage, the Anteaters would total three of the next four points, taking the set 25-22 and giving themselves a 2-0 match lead.

Set three was similar to the first, as the score was tied after 18 points (9-9). However, UC Irvine would go on a dominating run, notching 12 of the next 13 points to take a 21-10 lead. SUU could only get within nine (22-13) before the Anteaters went on a 3-0 run to close out the set 25-13, claiming the 3-0 match victory.

Amaya Tobias led the T-birds in kills with 7 in the loss, while Teniyah Leuluai recorded 12 assists.

Match 2 vs. Nevada-Reno – Friday

Playing for the second time on Friday, SUU would battle hard but lose to the Wolfpack 3-2 (26-24, 25-20, 25-21, 25-8, 15-8).

The first set was filled with multiple runs from both teams, including a 4-0 spurt by the Thunderbirds that made it 11-8 early. UNR would fight back, using a 4-0 run of their own to make it 20-19. Southern Utah would make it a two-point game twice late, but back-to-back Nevada points tied the match at 24. The T-birds were able to take advantage of a pair of errors from the Wolfpack, winning the set 26-24 to take a 1-0 lead.

Set two was another tough battle, and UNR held a slim 17-15 lead. A 6-0 run by SUU followed, giving them the 21-17 advantage. Nevada was able to trim the deficit back to two (22-20), but a quick 3-0 run gave the T-birds a 25-20 set win and 2-0 match lead.

The third set followed the same script as the first two, as neither team was able to pull away for much of the frame. Nevada would gain a four-point edge (18-14), but Southern Utah cut it down to just two on multiple occasions, including 23-21. The Wolfpack would tally the final two points, taking the set 25-21 and making it a 2-1 match.

Using the momentum from winning set three, set four was all Nevada. After the T-birds recorded the opening point, UNR responded with a 10-2 spurt to give them a seven-point lead (10-3). The Wolfpack would use runs of 4-0, 6-0, and 3-0 the rest of the way, claiming the set 25-8 and tying the match at 2-2.

The match would head to the deciding fifth set, where the UNR momentum carried through. With SUU trailing by just two (8-6), the Wolfpack would record six straight points to put the set out of reach. The Thunderbirds would get within six (14-8), but Nevada would tally the last point to win the set 15-8 and complete the 3-2 come-from-behind match victory.

Amaya Tobias once again led the T-birds in kills (11), while Asya Akbulut recorded 19 assists.

Match 3 vs. Weber State – Saturday

Southern Utah wrapped up the Wildcat Invitational against the host school on Saturday, falling in straight sets (25-8, 25-16, 25-14) to drop to 0-3 in the season.

Facing an in-state opponent and a perennial Big Sky championship contender, the T-birds were no match. SUU had its moments in the match, but the Wildcats ultimately cruised in all three sets to secure the sweep.

Up next

Southern Utah (0-3) hosts Big West Conference member UC Riverside at the American First Event Center on Thursday, Sep. 4.

The home opener for the T-birds is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.