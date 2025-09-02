By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

The last of three men involved in a late-night burglary that netted dozens of firearms from a C-A-L Ranch store in Cedar City has been sentenced to federal prison.

Darrell Glenn DeVoge, 50, received a six-year sentence on Aug. 19 from U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby in St. George, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

DeVoge’s punishment mirrors that of his co-defendant, Russell Wesley Gruber, 31, who was sentenced in July.

Prosecutors identified Gruber as the ringleader behind the November 2023 burglary. A third defendant, Parker Darrell DeVoge, 21 — Darrell’s son — was sentenced in April to 16 months in prison.

The men were also ordered to jointly pay $2,406.11 in restitution to the Cedar City retailer.

According to court records, the trio broke into the C-A-L Ranch store in Cedar City shortly before midnight on Nov. 21, 2023. Armed with weapons stolen during previous burglaries, they smashed display cases and fled with dozens of rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers.

Hours later, before the store reopened, Gruber and Parker DeVoge returned for a second break-in.

In all, investigators say the group stole 75 firearms, along with ammunition, scopes and other accessories. The case was initially filed by the Iron County Attorney’s Office but moved to federal court because the stolen guns had crossed state lines.

The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cedar City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton and Brady Wilson prosecuted the case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti announced the resolution, calling it part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which targets violent crime and firearm offenses.