GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL🥳😎#TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/3uSpIdRa26

— SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 29, 2025

Just a minute after scoring a penalty, the T-birds committed a foul in the box on the other end of the pitch. Northern Colorado had a chance to retake the lead, but the attempt was saved by the reigning WAC Goalkeeper of the Week, Jazmyn Brass.

AND JAZMYN BRASS KEEPS US TIED WITH HER SECOND PK SAVE OF THE YEAR 😤😤😤😤#TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/vHW6K4Fl62 — SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 29, 2025

SUU created a handful of scoring chances over the remainder of the match, but were unable to find the back of the net from open play.

Instead, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as the T-birds earned their second consecutive result of the young season, including the first away from home.

Southern Utah recorded 12 shots in the game, including three each from Labno and Whitney Gardner. Brass made four saves in goal while facing 16 total attempts from the Bears, highlighted by the penalty kick save that kept the score level.

With the draw, the Thunderbirds improve to 0-2-2 on the year.

“Gritty performance on the road. Our first 10 minutes were lackluster, and they were all over us. The second half, we got after it,” SUU head coach Kai Edwards said.

“With this result, it’s the first result vs. the Bears since 2015 and the first at UNC since 2012. Good performance for the last 70 minutes,” he added.

Up next

Southern Utah (0-2-2) faces Summit League member Denver on Sunday to finish a two-match trip to the Centennial State.

The Thunderbirds and Pioneers will square off at 12 p.m. MT, and the match can be streamed on the Summit League Network via the MidCo Sports Plus platform (subscription required).