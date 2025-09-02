By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Cedar City police recently arrested a man who allegedly climbed through a woman’s kitchen window and tried to kidnap her as she slept, authorities said.

Deryck Cade Bringard, 39, faces a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a dwelling, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and unlawful detention.

According to chagrin documents Bringard was arrested Monday morning after officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping around 4 a.m.

“Officers were dispatched to an attempted kidnapping,” the affidavit states. “Officers arrived and met with the victim, who stated that Deryck Bringard entered her apartment…by going through an unsecured kitchen window.”

The woman told officers Bringard entered her bedroom, grabbed her wrists, and tried to pin her to the bed while telling her he intended to kidnap and tie her up. She said he carried a roll of duct tape. The victim managed to break free and escape the room.

Investigators said the victim later showed them a text Bringard allegedly sent about an hour earlier stating he “felt like tying [her] up.” Officers also observed that items near the window had been moved aside, which the victim said she had not touched.

When questioned, Bringard reportedly told police he had been drinking and did not remember what happened.

Bringard was booked into the Iron County Jail.