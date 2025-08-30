“We have a tough schedule ahead of us. We are playing some tough opponents early in the season and it will be a good challenge to see where we at, and how prepared we are for conference play.”

Non-Conference Highlights

Season Opener – SUU opens at home with a former WAC opponent matchup vs. UTRGV (Nov 8).

– SUU opens at home with a former WAC opponent matchup vs. UTRGV (Nov 8). Power Conference Opponents – The Thunderbirds face Arizona State (Nov. 4) , Gonzaga (Nov. 17) , Washington State (Nov. 19), Oregon State (Dec 6), and the University of Washington (Dec. 13) in key road contests.

– The Thunderbirds face , , in key road contests. Pittsburgh MTE – SUU travels to Pennsylvania for the multi-team event, taking on Robert Morris (Nov. 28) and Stetson (Nov. 29).

Full 2025–26 Schedule

Non-Conference

Nov. 4 – at Arizona State

Nov. 8 – UT Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 11 – Bethesda

Nov. 15 – at Nebraska Omaha

Nov. 17 – at Gonzaga

Nov. 19 – at Washington State

Nov. 22 – Nobel University

Nov. 28 – at Robert Morris (Pittsburgh MTE)

Nov. 29 – Stetson (Pittsburgh MTE)

Dec. 1 – West Coast Baptist

Dec. 6 – at Oregon State

Dec. 13 – at University of Washington

Dec. 18 – at Northern Arizona

Conference Play

Dec. 29 – at Utah Tech

Jan. 3 – UT Arlington

Jan. 8 – at Utah Valley

Jan. 10 – at California Baptist

Jan. 15 – Tarleton State

Jan. 17 – Abilene Christian

Jan. 21 – Utah Valley

Jan. 24 – at Utah Tech

Jan. 29 – at UT Arlington

Jan. 31 – at Abilene Christian

Feb. 7 – Tarleton State

Feb. 12 – California Baptist

Feb. 14 – at UT Arlington

Feb. 19 – at Tarleton State

Feb. 21 – at Abilene Christian

Feb. 28 – Utah Tech

Mar. 5 – Utah Valley

Mar. 7 – California Baptist

Tickets

Tickets will be available in the coming weeks on suutbirds.com.

