CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Southern Utah University Men’s Basketball has officially announced its 2025–26 season schedule, featuring a balanced mix of home contests, challenging road trips, and marquee non-conference matchups before the final run through the Western Athletic Conference.
Head Coach Rob Jeter said
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us. We are playing some tough opponents early in the season and it will be a good challenge to see where we at, and how prepared we are for conference play.”
Non-Conference Highlights
- Season Opener – SUU opens at home with a former WAC opponent matchup vs. UTRGV (Nov 8).
- Power Conference Opponents – The Thunderbirds face Arizona State (Nov. 4), Gonzaga (Nov. 17), Washington State (Nov. 19), Oregon State (Dec 6), and the University of Washington (Dec. 13) in key road contests.
- Pittsburgh MTE – SUU travels to Pennsylvania for the multi-team event, taking on Robert Morris (Nov. 28) and Stetson (Nov. 29).
Full 2025–26 Schedule
Non-Conference
- Nov. 4 – at Arizona State
- Nov. 8 – UT Rio Grande Valley
- Nov. 11 – Bethesda
- Nov. 15 – at Nebraska Omaha
- Nov. 17 – at Gonzaga
- Nov. 19 – at Washington State
- Nov. 22 – Nobel University
- Nov. 28 – at Robert Morris (Pittsburgh MTE)
- Nov. 29 – Stetson (Pittsburgh MTE)
- Dec. 1 – West Coast Baptist
- Dec. 6 – at Oregon State
- Dec. 13 – at University of Washington
- Dec. 18 – at Northern Arizona
Conference Play
- Dec. 29 – at Utah Tech
- Jan. 3 – UT Arlington
- Jan. 8 – at Utah Valley
- Jan. 10 – at California Baptist
- Jan. 15 – Tarleton State
- Jan. 17 – Abilene Christian
- Jan. 21 – Utah Valley
- Jan. 24 – at Utah Tech
- Jan. 29 – at UT Arlington
- Jan. 31 – at Abilene Christian
- Feb. 7 – Tarleton State
- Feb. 12 – California Baptist
- Feb. 14 – at UT Arlington
- Feb. 19 – at Tarleton State
- Feb. 21 – at Abilene Christian
- Feb. 28 – Utah Tech
- Mar. 5 – Utah Valley
- Mar. 7 – California Baptist
Tickets
Tickets will be available in the coming weeks on suutbirds.com.
