SUU Men’s Basketball Announce Full 2025-26 Schedule2 min read

From Parker Haynie, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Southern Utah University Men’s Basketball has officially announced its 2025–26 season schedule, featuring a balanced mix of home contests, challenging road trips, and marquee non-conference matchups before the final run through the Western Athletic Conference.

Head Coach Rob Jeter said

“We have a tough schedule ahead of us. We are playing some tough opponents early in the season and it will be a good challenge to see where we at, and how prepared we are for conference play.”

Non-Conference Highlights

  • Season Opener – SUU opens at home with a former WAC opponent matchup vs. UTRGV (Nov 8).
  • Power Conference Opponents – The Thunderbirds face Arizona State (Nov. 4)Gonzaga (Nov. 17)Washington State (Nov. 19),  Oregon State (Dec 6), and the University of Washington (Dec. 13) in key road contests.
  • Pittsburgh MTE – SUU travels to Pennsylvania for the multi-team event, taking on Robert Morris (Nov. 28) and Stetson (Nov. 29).

Full 2025–26 Schedule

Non-Conference

  • Nov. 4 – at Arizona State
  • Nov. 8 – UT Rio Grande Valley
  • Nov. 11 – Bethesda
  • Nov. 15 – at Nebraska Omaha
  • Nov. 17 – at Gonzaga
  • Nov. 19 – at Washington State
  • Nov. 22 – Nobel University
  • Nov. 28 – at Robert Morris (Pittsburgh MTE)
  • Nov. 29 – Stetson (Pittsburgh MTE)
  • Dec. 1 – West Coast Baptist
  • Dec. 6 – at Oregon State
  • Dec. 13 – at University of Washington
  • Dec. 18 – at Northern Arizona

Conference Play

  • Dec. 29 – at Utah Tech
  • Jan. 3 – UT Arlington
  • Jan. 8 – at Utah Valley
  • Jan. 10 – at California Baptist
  • Jan. 15 – Tarleton State
  • Jan. 17 – Abilene Christian
  • Jan. 21 – Utah Valley
  • Jan. 24 – at Utah Tech
  • Jan. 29 – at UT Arlington
  • Jan. 31 – at Abilene Christian
  • Feb. 7 – Tarleton State
  • Feb. 12 – California Baptist
  • Feb. 14 – at UT Arlington
  • Feb. 19 – at Tarleton State
  • Feb. 21 – at Abilene Christian
  • Feb. 28 – Utah Tech
  • Mar. 5 – Utah Valley
  • Mar. 7 – California Baptist

Tickets

Tickets will be available in the coming weeks on suutbirds.com.

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah women's basketball, follow @SUUWBasketball on Twitter and Instagram and like the Southern Utah Women's Basketball Facebook page.

