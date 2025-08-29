By Jennelle Zajac, For Iron County Today

As there was no public comment at this meeting, it went quickly into the Action Meeting.

Action Meeting

Fairground Master Plan Presentation – Craig Elliott from Elliott Work Group, selected by Iron County, presented an update on the Fairground Master Plan, a 25-year vision for improving the fairgrounds and its interaction with the city. The plan aims to enhance the fairgrounds’ presence, functionality, and community integration. The firm assessed various aspects of the fairgrounds, including the arena, vendor areas, exhibit areas, and carnival area. The plan includes an indoor arena, an amphitheater, covered stalls, expanded outdoor stalls, and RV hookup locations. The indoor arena is envisioned as a multi-purpose event facility, and the plan emphasizes the importance of adequate restrooms.

Iron County is requesting the public’s input. Please click here to complete the survey, your input is important! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5-CfKFXP2eTJHYS2ajzIno7_-TVx8uG8kkOFxsuiBJ_RcYA/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=104617014633206875338

Prime West Annexation Approval – The council discussed and approved the Prime West Development Agreement, then voted to approve the Prime West Annexation request.

Parowan Aviation Nation Lease Discussion – The council discussed the auto-renewal of the term for the Parowan Aviation Nation LC lease, the FBO for Parowan Airport. The existing agreement includes a five-year initial term with automatic extensions for two additional five-year periods, with a contract exit option at five and ten years. Legal counsel recommended exercising the exit option to re-evaluate and assess the contract. The council voted to send a 90-day notice to terminate the existing agreement. The city may now renegotiate the contract with Parowan Aviation Nation and other qualified bidders.

Work Meeting

Police Enforcement of Key Intersections – Community concern and recent comments by UDOT citing a need for additional enforcement prompted the council to ask Police Chief Addison Adams to address traffic issues with a focus on Main Street intersections with Center Street, 200 South, and 100 North. The Police Chief reported only one accident at each of the Center and Main and 200 South and Main intersections in the last 12 months. . The Parowan Police department made 626 traffic stops in 2024. Also in 2024, five police officers handled 626 traffic stops, 262 animal problems, 225 agency assists, and 1,128 police reports (285 per officer) in the past year. Comparatively, Enoch completed 162 reports per officer and the Brian Head marshal’s office 161 reports per officer. This indicates Parowan’s significantly higher per-officer caseload. The high volume is attributed to factors such as four freeway exits within the jurisdiction, a truck stop, proximity to Brian Head, and the resulting increased traffic and calls for service The Chief emphasized that calls for service (911) are the department’s top priority, followed by report writing, court appearances, training, and proactive policing (traffic). He did state that two of the police department’s vehicles are unmarked, which may contribute to the perception that police presence is lacking. There was no resolution for the issue brought to the council. The discussion concluded with the council stating that the city is planning to enhance crosswalks near the school along Main Street to improve visibility and safety.

Short-Term Rental Code Draft Ordinance Discussion The council discussed the Planning Commission’s recommendation for a short-term rental (STR) code. The code aims to allow STRs while preserving the rural character and housing supply, promoting responsible ownership and accountability. STRs would be allowed in A1, RE, R1, R1A, R2, R3, General Commercial, and Downtown zones. STRs must have a Parowan City business license, renew annually, and register for state and local transient room tax accounts. The code includes a good neighbor policy, local contact person requirement, trash management rules, occupancy limits, parking requirements, and signage restrictions. A citywide cap of 10% of total housing units can be short-term rentals. The city will honor HOA CCRs that prohibit STRs. Safety inspections are required before licensing and every two years thereafter. The code includes a progressive fine system for violations and allows the city to use monitoring services to identify unlicensed STRs. The code requires separate approval from city staff for events or parties that temporarily increase the number of guests above the occupancy limit or parking capacity. The council discussed whether appeals of denials and revocations should go to the Planning & Zoning Commission or the Cit Appeal Authority. This topic will be discussed again at a future meeting.

Short-Term Rental Draft Fee Schedule Discussion – The council discussed a proposed fee schedule for short-term rentals, comparing Parowan’s potential fees to those of other cities in the region. To finalize the schedule, the council must decide whether to require a separate business license or a short-term rental license, whether to charge a fire inspection fee, whether to implement a public safety surcharge and if the license is per site or per business.

Open Space/Parks Draft Ordinance Discussion

The council discussed updates to the open space/parks draft ordinance, focusing on the fee in lieu of land dedication. The council discussed a potential “hole” in the draft ordinance related to developers paying a fee instead of dedicating land for open space, particularly in larger subdivisions that could construct in small phases to avoid open space requirements. The council discussed limiting the fee in lieu option to subdivisions under 10 acres or those deemed impractical for land dedication. The council discussed whether the Planning Commission or the City Council should have the authority to allow a fee in lieu of land dedication, and whether to add a provision that if a multiple-phase subdivision exceeds 10 acres, it must be reviewed by the City Council. These code decisions will be made at a future meeting.

Draft Procurement Code Discussion

The council discussed revisions to the procurement code. The proposed framework would allow the City Manager to approve the disposal of items valued at less than $5,000, while City Council approval would be required for items above that threshold or for real property. The proposed framework includes options for auction, sealed bid, trade-in, donation, scrap/recycle, or negotiated sale and would align the process for disposing of real property with state code, requiring a public hearing and public notice. The updated code would include record-keeping requirements for all disposals. The council discussed restricting city employees and officials from purchasing disposed property, except through public auction or sealed bid. Decisions will be made to finalize this process at a future meeting.

Updates

Councilmember Burton provided updates on planning and zoning matters and historic preservation meeting issues. He also discussed the recent cemetery fence damage and the recharge project impacts on the pressurized irrigation system. Councilmember Downey shared information from meetings with Congressman John Curtis and Celeste Malloy regarding support for rural communities and expedited permitting for electric programs. Councilmember Topham provided an update on the fire department’s community involvement and training. The City Manager provided updates on the cemetery fence, police department office relocation within the existing city hall building, the SUU Head Start relocation, the Main Street bridge project, the airport road realignment. The Mayor discussed continuing efforts on solving post office issues as well as a potential library renovation.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030