Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“Our nickel group gives us a lot of options in the secondary. Raymon is as steady as they come, Lincoln brings toughness and experience, and our younger guys are really developing well. That combination of leadership and athleticism gives us confidence they can match up with anyone we face this season.”

Back to Finish the Fight

Raymon Crump returns as the veteran leader of the room after a strong 2024 campaign. The redshirt senior appeared in all 12 games for the Thunderbirds, racking up 35 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. Recognized on the Phil Steele Preseason All-UAC Second Team, Crump’s consistency in coverage and ability to make plays on the ball give SUU a steady anchor in the nickel rotation.

Shyne Johnson provides valuable depth entering his third year in the program. The Las Vegas native appeared in 11 games in 2024, tallying 12 tackles. With speed and improving coverage skills, Johnson continues to carve out a role in the rotation.

New Blood Nickles

Joining him is Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner , a transfer from Air Force who adds size and physicality to the position. The 6-1, 215-pound junior played in nine games last season for the Falcons, posting 50 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. A product of national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Tuioti-Mariner brings championship pedigree and a disruptive edge to SUU’s defense.

The group also features freshman Wyatt Humphrey (Syracuse HS), a physical defender with 96 tackles in high school and Kasahn Johnson , an exciting addition from Inglewood, California. A standout in high school, he totaled 148 tackles and six interceptions across three varsity seasons, while also showcasing his versatility as an offensive and special teams contributor. Their athleticism and playmaking potential make them promising depth pieces for the future.

Outlook

With Crump’s leadership, Tuioti-Mariner’s physical presence, and the steady growth of the Johnson duo, SUU’s nickelbacks are well-positioned to play a key role in slowing down dynamic UAC offenses this fall.

The Thunderbird Coaches Show

Don’t forget to check out the Thunderbird Coaches Show at our new time every Tuesday at noon MT. You can watch it on YouTube by clicking here or on WatchSports.com. If you are more of an audio person, find it on your favorite podcast sites like Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Tickets

Season tickets, mini packages, and single-game tickets are now available! Get yours today by visiting tbirdtickets.com

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah football, follow @SUUFB_ on Twitter, @SUUFB on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Football Facebook page.