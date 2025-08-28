Leading the way is senior Victoria Zibecchi , who returns as SUU’s top producer on the right side after pacing the team with 201 kills last fall. The Argentina native proved herself as a go-to scorer, hitting double figures in 10 matches and showcasing the same championship-level play that helped her capture back-to-back NJCAA national titles at Florida SouthWestern.

Alongside her, junior Charlotte Wilson brings consistency and continued development, having logged meaningful minutes in each of her first two seasons. Wilson’s ability to chip in kills and blocks gives the Thunderbirds a reliable option in the rotation. The group gets even deeper with senior transfer Ezgi Kucuk , who arrives from Coppin State with international experience and a proven scoring touch after recording 154 kills in 2024. Freshman Lillian Davidson , standing at 6-4, rounds out the position group as a promising newcomer with the size and potential to grow into a difference-maker.

With Zibecchi anchoring the attack, Wilson providing steadiness, Kucuk adding veteran firepower, and Davidson waiting in the wings, Southern Utah’s opposite hitters give the Thunderbirds a balanced, versatile unit that will be critical in the team’s push this season.

