By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

ST. GEORGE, Utah – August 28, 2025 — Southern Utah Gameday, a new independent sports media outlet, has launched to provide consistent coverage of Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University athletics.

The two NCAA Division I programs have seen limited local media attention in recent years. Southern Utah Gameday was created to fill that gap with a steady stream of game recaps, feature stories, video interviews, and podcasts.

“Both schools have passionate fan bases and strong athletic traditions, but they haven’t had consistent media coverage,” said Spencer Rodak, founder of Southern Utah Gameday. “Our goal is to highlight their programs and give athletes and coaches a stronger voice in the community.”

The outlet will produce content year-round, including:

Game coverage of SUU and Utah Tech athletics, with added attention to women’s sports programs.

Feature stories highlighting athletes, coaches, and key moments.

Podcasts and video interviews providing additional analysis and insight.

Social media updates with scores, updates, and special content.

The Southern Utah Gameday Podcast is already available wherever podcasts are found, offering weekly conversations and analysis around SUU and Utah Tech athletics. While the official Southern Utah Gameday website is in development and will launch soon, written articles are currently available at stadiumsportzz.com.

Fans can also follow Southern Utah Gameday on social media:

Instagram & Facebook: @southernutahgameday

X (formerly Twitter): @SoUTGameday

Southern Utah Gameday aims to become a central hub for fans of both the Thunderbirds and Trailblazers, offering consistent coverage not currently provided by traditional local media.

For more information, contact:

Spencer Rodak

Founder

[email protected]

(435)256-1303