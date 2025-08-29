From Jennifer Plecki, Forest Service, UT

Cedar City, UT, August 27, 2025— As our nation gears up for the holiday weekend, Labor Day, Dixie National Forest reminds visitors that ranger district offices and visitor centers will be closed and also encourages everyone to help prevent human-caused fires with a few helpful tips while visiting public lands.

Nationally, 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, including half of all wildfires on national forests. Keep these tips in mind to help prevent human-caused wildfires:

Leave fireworks at home

Fireworks are never permitted on the Dixie National Forest.

Keep vehicle safety in mind

Do not drive or park on dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes or sparks can start a fire.

When pulling a trailer, be sure safety chains and other metal parts aren’t hanging from your vehicle – loose chains can drag and cause sparks.

Drown your campfire

Where campfires are allowed, choose a site with an existing ring. Fire pits in established campgrounds are the best spots. If you choose to build a campfire, avoid building it near your tent, structures, vehicles, shrubs or trees and be aware of low-hanging branches overhead. Clear the site down to bare soil, at least five feet on all sides, and circle it with rocks. Store unused firewood a good distance from the fire.

Never leave a fire unattended and make sure your fire is ‘dead out’ and cold to the touch before leaving your campsite. Use the drown, stir, feel method when extinguishing your campfire. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Never build a campfire in an unauthorized area or in an area that is under fire restrictions. Find information on fire restrictions at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie/alerts

Consider alternatives to a campfire such as portable gas stoves that use bottled, liquid fuels or a propane fire ring.

Smoke Responsibly

Follow all posted restrictions. Never discard cigarette butts on the ground or in vegetation. Fully extinguish cigarette butts before throwing them away.

Practice firearm safety

When target shooting, take a few simple precautions to prevent an accidental fire:

place your target on dirt or gravel,

switch to paper targets,

do not use incendiary targets and exploding ammunition,

bring a shovel and fire extinguisher, and

report any fires by calling 911.

Know before you go

Check online or with the nearest ranger station about any fire restrictions or closures that might be in place before leaving home.

Visit One Less Spark for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire and be prepared for fire season. To learn more about campfire safety visit www.smokeybear.com.

For more information on regulations for the Dixie National Forest please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie.

About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.