From David Heaton, Southwest Utah Public Health Department

SOUTHWEST UTAH – The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) has confirmed two additional cases of measles in the five-county district.

Both cases are school-aged children who reside in Washington County. The schools affected have notified parents by email about the exposure to provide information and guidance. Any further cases in the district will be handled in a similar way.

It is recommended that:

● Unvaccinated students and workers at exposure sites should stay home for a period of 21 days after potential exposure (August 21) to prevent further spread. If symptoms develop during that time, contact your healthcare provider by phone before going to a medical facility.

● Parents with immunocompromised children may want to consider keeping them home for the same 21 day period.

● Residents should make sure that they and their children are caught up on vaccinations as soon as possible.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room. Symptoms start 7-14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face before spreading to the rest of the body. While most people recover at home, some people – especially children – can experience complications of breathing problems, pneumonia, brain swelling, seizures, hospitalization, and even death.

For vaccinations, contact your healthcare provider or make an appointment at your nearest SWUPHD clinic by visiting swuhealth.gov/immunizations.

For information about measles in Utah, including cases and exposure locations, visit epi.utah.gov/measles-response.

