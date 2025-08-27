By Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, For Iron County Today

Iron County’s longest running golf tournament, the annual Cedar City Chamber of Commerce Tournament, hit a hole-in-one with a day full of fun, networking, and of course–golf!

This year’s event featured a patriotic theme in recognition of the America 250 celebration. Teams representing many of the Chamber’s partners dressed in their best red, white and blue, adding to the festive spirit of the competition. The morning kicked off with an inspirational program that included a flag raising by the American Legion, the National Anthem sung by quartet Side Note, and a helicopter flyover.

In all, 32 teams competed. The tournament winners were Cedar Band Travel Plaza’s team of Darin Humphries, Pup Davis, Skyler Davis, and Afa Vasi. The winner of the Longest Drive contest was Johnny Jenkins and Closest to the Hole was Justin Peterson. Hughes Construction, in matching stars and stripes, also won the prize for “Best Dressed Team.”

“Our goal with this tournament was two-fold; to provide value to our sponsors and to ensure our participants had a great time,” said Tessa Douglas, CEO and President of the Chamber. “Based on the feedback we received throughout the day and since, I’d say we achieved our goal! We are very grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, and players. They are the reason this event was a success.”

Proceeds from the tournament support the Chamber’s mission of serving Iron County’s business community. “As a nonprofit, every dollar we raise is invaluable, and we take our stewardship seriously,” Douglas added. “These funds allow us to continue offering networking opportunities, training, promotional support, and legislative advocacy on behalf of our members.”

For more information about the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, benefits, and how to become a member, visit www.cedarcitychamber.org