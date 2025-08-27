Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“Our safeties are athletic playmakers. We’ve got veterans who know how to lead, transfers who add toughness and depth, and young guys who are eager to prove themselves. It’s a competitive group, and we expect them to step up in a big way this season.”

Leaders of the Pack

At the front of the unit are sophomore Baron Taylor and Montana State transfer Blake Stillwell , who are poised to set the tone for the group. Taylor stepped in as a freshman last season and immediately made his presence felt with 30 tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble across 10 games. Stillwell, meanwhile, brings proven production from the Big Sky, tallying 39 tackles and two interceptions in 2023 before an injury limited his 2024 campaign. Together, the duo gives Southern Utah a balance of youth, energy, and experience.

Reliable Depth

Veteran Kameron Rocha adds valuable depth and leadership to the room. A redshirt senior, Rocha has been a steady contributor since transferring from Sacramento State, highlighted by his 50 tackles, three pass breakups, and a pick-six in 2024. His experience provides stability, while younger players step into expanded roles.

In the early weeks of the season, Cade Bowring , Josiah Dye , and freshman Tavian Edwards are expected to see significant opportunities in the rotation, bringing toughness and athleticism. Their contributions will be key as the group finds its rhythm and builds depth behind the starting pair.

Fresh Faces

Southern Utah’s safety room is bolstered by a strong freshman class, including Cooper Cowan (Westlake HS), a ballhawk with eight career interceptions, and Wyatt Humphrey (Syracuse HS), a physical defender with 96 tackles in high school. Edwards, alongside Parker Vance (Granite Hills HS), adds dynamic playmaking ability to the mix and strengthens the program’s long-term outlook at the position.

Outlook

With Stillwell and Taylor leading the way, Rocha anchoring the depth, and an exciting group of young playmakers gaining valuable reps, the Thunderbird safeties are positioned to be one of the most improved and competitive position groups on the roster. Their mix of proven talent and emerging contributors gives SUU confidence that the secondary can take a big step forward in 2025.

