Newcomers

Addyson McArthur joins Southern Utah following a record-breaking NJCAA career, where she set single-season school marks for kills and kills per set and ranked among the top 20 nationally in total points. Her consistency and experience give the Thunderbirds a steady scoring threat.

Dorina Bogar also adds a well-rounded presence to the roster. Last season, she recorded 89 kills, 125 digs, and 27 service aces, including career-highs of 18 kills and 23 points against Snow College. Her international experience and versatility make her a key contributor both offensively and defensively.

Outlook

With Hoelker stepping into a prominent role alongside McArthur and Bogar, Southern Utah’s outside hitter group has the potential to be dynamic and reliable. Their all-around ability to handle both in-system and out-of-system plays will be a central piece of the Thunderbirds’ success in 2025.

