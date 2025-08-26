By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics
CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds enter the 2025 season with a talented group of outside hitters ready to make their mark. Head Coach Danielle Jensen said this unit has already shown energy, versatility, and competitiveness throughout camp.
Head Coach Danielle Jensen Said
“This group has really elevated their play in practice. Kaitlyn and the others bring energy, versatility, and a lot of competitive fire. I’m excited to see how they embrace their roles and keep pushing each other to set the tone for our team this season.”
Stepping Up
Freshman Kaitlyn Hoelker has been a standout in camp, earning praise from the coaching staff for her poise and ability to contribute in all phases of the game. A proven leader at Dana Hills High School, she led her team in kills and blocks per set while collecting multiple first-team South Coast League honors. Her balanced skillset and scoring ability give the Thunderbirds a reliable option, particularly in high-pressure, out-of-system situations.
Newcomers
Addyson McArthur joins Southern Utah following a record-breaking NJCAA career, where she set single-season school marks for kills and kills per set and ranked among the top 20 nationally in total points. Her consistency and experience give the Thunderbirds a steady scoring threat.
Dorina Bogar also adds a well-rounded presence to the roster. Last season, she recorded 89 kills, 125 digs, and 27 service aces, including career-highs of 18 kills and 23 points against Snow College. Her international experience and versatility make her a key contributor both offensively and defensively.
Outlook
With Hoelker stepping into a prominent role alongside McArthur and Bogar, Southern Utah’s outside hitter group has the potential to be dynamic and reliable. Their all-around ability to handle both in-system and out-of-system plays will be a central piece of the Thunderbirds’ success in 2025.
Tickets
Follow Us
