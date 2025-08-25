Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“We’ve got experience, leadership, and some really exciting young talent in this quarterback room. The competition for this spot during fall camp has made everyone better.”

Bronson Barron Back to Battle

Bronson Barron , a redshirt senior from American Fork, Utah, is the presumed starter and brings a wealth of experience to the Thunderbirds’ offense. Despite missing part of last season with an injury, he appeared in six games, throwing for 749 yards and six touchdowns while posting a 122.72 passer rating.

Before coming to SUU, Barron was a standout at Weber State, starting 13 games in 2022 and leading the Wildcats to a 10-win season and a top-10 national ranking. He threw for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns that year, earning Big Sky Player of the Week honors along the way. His leadership, poise, and ability to perform in big moments give the Thunderbirds stability and confidence heading into the new season.

Back and Looking to Compete

Two familiar faces return for Southern Utah this season. Carston Naegle , a redshirt senior from North Salt Lake, and Brendan Anderson , a redshirt sophomore from Glendale, Arizona, provide depth and competition. Anderson was a record-setting passer in high school, throwing for 7,500 yards and 90 touchdowns, while Naegle brings maturity and knowledge of the Thunderbird system.

Transfer Depth

Will Burns , a redshirt sophomore from Mission Viejo, California, earned Southern California Football Association Offensive Player of the Year honors at Golden West College in 2024. Burns threw for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 650 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground in 2023.

A true dual-threat, Burns brings explosiveness and versatility to the Thunderbird offense. His playmaking ability, both through the air and on the ground, makes him one of the most intriguing additions to the roster.

Outlook

With Barron’s veteran presence and the talent of Burns, Naegle, and Anderson pushing behind him, the quarterback position is shaping up to be one of Southern Utah’s biggest strengths in 2025. The group’s mix of leadership, experience, and versatility gives the Thunderbirds confidence that whoever takes the snaps will be capable of leading the offense this fall.

