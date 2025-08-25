Eligible patrons—those with a military ID or DD214 form, whether active or veteran—can receive two complimentary tickets per ID to certain shows during the specified dates. These tickets can be split between two shows or used for a single performance. Please note, these tickets cannot be redeemed for premier seating sections or used for closing performances.



“Performing in Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise at the Utah Shakespeare Festival this season is profoundly meaningful to me,” says Artistic Director John DiAntonio. “It’s a story set during World War II––in which both of my grandfathers served––and this play allows me to honor not only their memory but also the sacrifices of all veterans and their families. Sharing a story rooted in love, resilience, and hope is both a privilege and a personal tribute, and I am deeply grateful to bring it to this stage in their honor.”

Reserve tickets now by calling 800-PLAYTIX or by visiting the ticket office near the Anes Studio Theatre. Please note: this special offer cannot be reserved online.

Available performances are:

Monday (9/1) The Importance of Being Earnest , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Macbeth , 8:00 pm, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre

Tuesday (9/2) Steel Magnolias , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Antony and Cleopatra , 8:00 pm, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre The Importance of Being Earnest , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre

Wednesday (9/3) A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise , 2:00 pm, Anes Studio Theatre As You Like It , 8:00 pm, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre *Sensory-Friendly/All-Access performance ( click here for more details) Steel Magnolias , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre

Thursday (9/4) The Importance of Being Earnest , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise , 2:00 pm, Anes Studio Theatre A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre

Friday (9/5) Steel Magnolias , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise , 2:00 pm, Anes Studio Theatre The Importance of Being Earnest , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre

Saturday (9/6) A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder , 2:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise , 2:00 pm, Anes Studio Theatre Steel Magnolias , 8:00 pm, Randall L. Jones Theatre



(*As noted, in addition to our regular shows, the Festival is also offering a Sensory-Friendly performance during this same week. These are performances designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities, those on the autism spectrum, and other neurodiversities. Our team is available to answer any questions and to help ensure a memorable theatre experience for all.)

For more information, visit bard.org or call 1-800-PLAYTIX.